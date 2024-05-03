Why Corey Feldman 'Never' Wants to See a Lost Boys Remake (Exclusive)

Getty / Everett

Lost Boys fans may be a little disappointed by what Corey Feldman has to say about the possibility of a remake.

Feldman spoke to TooFab after his unmasking on The Masked Singer Wednesday night, where he got candid about remaking the cult classic film.

"I would hope that there's never a reboot or a remake because I can't stand those things. I'm really not into them," Feldman proclaimed. "I think we should've all learned our lesson from the Ghostbusters, with the female Ghostbusters, right? What happened was that movie didn't do very well, and they ended up having to come back and make a sequel and that was what kind of made everything right. And then the sequel had a sequel."

He continued, "This was, I think, a tried and true test vehicle, if you will, for what happens when we do reboots, and what happens when we go back to the original concept that people like, which is seeing the characters that they love, that they grew up with, and what happens to those characters in the future development of those stories."

"I think that's what people really want to see. That's what I support," Feldman added.

Starring Feldman, Kiefer Sutherland, the late Corey Haim and Jason Patric, the film tells the story of a pair of brothers (Haim and Patric) who move to a small town in Northern California with their mother, played by Dianne Wiest. What is supposed to be a fresh start for their family after their parents divorce takes a spooky turn when they discover that their new beachside home is a hunting ground for vampires.

There was a follow-up to the film back in 2008, starring both Feldman and Haim, and a third installment in 2010, but both were released straight to video, and failed to fully satisfy fan's "thirst" for a sequel that featured a large swath of the original cast.

While the Goonies star said he's not interested in a remake, he does have an idea for a "proper" sequel up his sleeve -- one Feldman said he's been working on for some time now.

"I would love to see a proper Lost Boys sequel. In fact, there's one that I had in mind for a very long time, that if I had the budget, if I had the support, that's what we'd be making. But unfortunately, it's never gotten made, and it's been sitting on my shelf for quite some time," Feldman shared.

As for the upcoming Michael Arden-directed musical, Feldman said he'd love to see it.

"I think there's potential for a lot of fun there. I know Richard Donner had been talking about wanting to do a musical for decades, so that was actually one of his concepts, so I believe that this is a further advancement of that concept that they've now fleshed out," Feldman shared.

"I know G Tom Mac actually had some concepts of his own, and he was trying to make a musical out of Lost Boys for many, many, years," he continued, referencing the "Cry Little Sister" singer, whose song serves as the title track for the film. "I'm not sure if they've included some of his music in the soundtrack for this or not, of if this is a completely separate idea, but I do know that this has been something a long time in the making and a long time coming."

Circling back to the idea of remake, Feldman, whose long-awaited film The Birthday is due out this summer, added, "Let's not mess with the original. People love it for what it was. Let's keep truistic and altruistic ideas in place when it comes to the art that we love."

While The Masked Singer was a big departure from films like The Lost Boys and The Goonies for Feldman, it was the right amount of fun -- and quite the honor for the lifetime actor, who said that since the show's start, viewers and judges alike have guessed his name as one of many masked performers to grace the stage over the years.

"Since the show has begun, somebody has guessed Corey Feldman," he shared. "Every season, a new season would start. I would start getting texts, I would start getting tweets. Stuff popping up in my Google News about 'Corey Feldman was getting guessed last night again on the show.' And I'm like, 'What is this show with these ridiculous costumes. What is this thing?'"

Feldman, who hadn't watched the show till he was asked to be on, continued, "...I think it kind of became par for the course, where I was expecting to hear from season to season what I was this time."

While he's been in Hollywood since he was just a kid, Feldman said it felt good that people were thinking of him and his singing chops when they were making their guesses.

"You know me first as an actor, and there's a lot of talented and award-winning singers on that show, so I did take it as an honor that they were even thinking of me in the first place," Feldman gushed before touching on the heartwarming reception he received from viewers after he was unmasked Wednesday. "It was amazing to see that people were appreciating me for my talent, and as a singer."

He continued, "... You don't know if they're ever saying it to be nice -- so when you get to see people talking nicely about you because they don't know it's you, it really changes your perspective on things. So it was humbling and eye-opening all at the same time, and I think that was the most rewarding thing about this."

For more on Feldman's time on TMS, check out the video below.

The Masked Singer heads to the Quarterfinals next Wednesday as Gumball joins Clock, Goldfish, and Poodle Moth at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.