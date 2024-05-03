Here's Why NCIS Hawai’i Was Canceled, According to CBS Execs

CBS

NCIS Hawai'i fans and the show's stars were devastated by the unexpected news of the show's cancelation -- and its network, CBS, has now offered insight into why the Vanessa Lachey-led series was axed.

During a press briefing on Thursday, CBS executives revealed what was behind the decision to end the police procedural drama after three seasons.

"It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said, according to Variety. "Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions."

And for fans who were holding out hope that the network would possibly reverse its decision to cancel the show, such as what it did for S.W.A.T, Reisenbach stated twice that it's not going to happen.

Last Friday, news broke that NCIS Hawai'i wouldn't be returning for a fourth season. The series featured the first female lead in an NCIS franchise. Following the news, Lachey took to her Instagram Stories to react, writing that she was "gutted, confused, [and] blindsided" over the cancelation.

"Grateful, confident, beloved fans!" she added. "Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all! Mahalo Nui Loa."

Lachey -- who moved her family to Hawaii when the series began in 2021 -- offered more thoughts about saying goodbye to the show in a touching Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a video of herself looking out into the ocean.

"Forever your Sweet Jane… This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1. I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai’i while also sharing her Beauty with the world," began Lachey, who shares kids Camden, 11, Brooklyn, 9, and Phoenix with husband Nick Lachey.

"As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again… what do we do now….(please protect us all) She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren't meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time," she continued. "We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer."

"I'm wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go," she added. "I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won't be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"

Lachey concluded, "In Hawai'i we don't say "Good-Bye", we say "A Hui Hou" it means "until we meet again". To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou. ❤️ Love Always, Your Sweet Jane."

Her husband, Nick, who filmed the video, shared a sweet message in the comments section, writing, "Always so proud of you, but never more than in these last few days. You have handled the most painful, incomprehensible thing with grace, class, and love. No regrets for the amazing 3 years we've had in one of the most amazing places on Earth, Hawaii. Like you, I wish we had more time, but I know more incredible things lie ahead. Together, we always win. I love you and everything you sacrificed for this. No regrets."