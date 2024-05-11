Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Emily Goldberg Dead of a Pulmonary Embolism at 34

Instagram

Emily Goldberg, the ex-girlfriend of late DJ Avicii, has passed away at the age of 34.

According to an obituary, Goldberg died on April 3 in La Jolla, California. As noted in the obit, her cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, "a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Goldberg's death came nearly a year after she revealed she was "cancer free."

In late May 2023, Goldberg shared on Instagram she had been battling cancer for a year. Her post featured a Snapchat photo of herself in a hospital bed alongside the words, "I lived bitch."

"I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free 😷 🏥🩺⚕️🚑," Goldberg captioned her post at the time. It is the most recent post on her Instagram profile.

According to her obituary, she is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg, and brother, Aaron. The obit did not mention cancer.

Goldberg's passing comes nearly six years after Avicii tragically died by suicide in April 2018.

The pair reportedly dated two years, before the Swedish DJ and music producer's passing.

Following Avicii's death, Goldberg shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love,'" she wrote alongside a series of photos of them together over the years. "Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend."

"Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔," she added.

The post is still active on her Instagram account.

Avicci -- whose real name was Tim Bergling -- was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20, 2018.

The "Wake Me Up" singer's reps confirmed the news of his death at the time.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

His death was later ruled a suicide.