Hollywood Mourns Death of Beloved KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin

Getty

"EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin," Ken Jeong wrote in part, while Ryan Reynolds, Ben Stiller, Octavia Spencer, and more stars also honored the entertainment journalist on social media.

Celebrities are paying tribute to longtime KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, who passed away on Friday at the age of 64.

According to TMZ on Friday, Rubin died after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.

Following the sad news, Hollywood took to social media to honor the beloved entertainment journalist, with many stars recalling their experiences working or being interviewed by Rubin throughout their careers.

Ryan Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question."

"So sad to learn that we've lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans," Octavia Spencer wrote, while Jason Alexander remembered Rubin as "a lovely man and a real friend to our entertainment community."

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller also shared a heartfelt tribute to X, praising Rubin as a "consummate pro."

"I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years," he wrote. "He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family."

Alongside a fun throwback photo of himself and Rubin together, Ken Jeong wrote, "EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time."

"But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person," he added. "Sending all my love to Sam’s family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you @SamOnTV."

While Richard Simmons has remained out of the public eye for the past decade, he took to social media to mourn Rubin's passing.

"I am so sorry to hear about my friend Sam Rubin going to heaven. I have known him for decades," he wrote. "He was always interested in my projects and always laughed at my silly jokes. Sam you will be missed… Love, Richard Simmons."

Leah Remini shared a lengthy tribute on X, remembering Rubin as a "true gentleman" and "comforting presence."

"Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin many times, whether on the red carpet or when I would call into KTLA's morning show," she wrote in part. "Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and memorable responses to his thoughtful questions. Sam was also a comforting presence for so many Angelenos, always on our screens in the good times and bad."

Read on for more celebrity tributes.

Truly heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Sam Rubin from KTLA morning news. He made my mornings, my band and me, more interesting and entertaining than they deserved to be…

Thank you Sam, Rest Easy 🙏💚 pic.twitter.com/xkqGMeyKyV — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) May 10, 2024 @mark_mcgrath

Sam Rubin was a LEGEND. Rest In Peace KING. pic.twitter.com/KlvC6oiIJm — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 10, 2024 @MrJerryOC

I am shocked and saddened by the news of Sam Rubin’s untimely passing. If you look up “kind” you would see his picture. RIP, Sam.. you will definitely be missed by me. pic.twitter.com/MsHYoXnnvs — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 10, 2024 @MarleeMatlin

Today we lost LA legend Sam Rubin from @KTLAMorningNews I had the privilege of doing countless segments with him over the last 15+ years. In studio or on the streets it was always a pleasure. I will miss you Sam. Thank you 😥 pic.twitter.com/5pyxdOv5Pl — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) May 10, 2024 @fluffyguy

RIP Sam Rubin. Always upbeat, gracious and fun to talk with on the air or off. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of the Hollywood community and industry. https://t.co/WFFRMFcDqm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 11, 2024 @RealRonHoward

I last talked to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/rAG8DZ777q — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) May 10, 2024 @RealKiefer

Gone too soon… Sam Rubin - born in San Diego and an LA local like me- was always so kind on carpets and in the studio. I so appreciated having his support and kindness which I knew my mom could tune in and watch on our local KTLA station whenever he had me on. Sam was a real ray… pic.twitter.com/kXZ2JvLSna — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 11, 2024 @missmayim

Such a huge loss to so many. Doesn't seem real. Sam Rubin, the BEST of the Best. Rest in Power my friend📺💔 pic.twitter.com/blv0K51IqY — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 11, 2024 @Diane_Warren

This is heartbreaking. Sam Rubin was a Los Angeles institution and so full of life. He was great at his job—which he loved—but most importantly he was always kind and gracious. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/YcnJLY2rGi — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 10, 2024 @mariashriver

Heartbreaking. Love to everyone at @KTLA and love to his beloved wife and children. Sam Rubin was a consummate pro, he was hilarious and he had a huge heart. It was always a joy and a privilege to get a chance to talk with him. Sam will be deeply missed. May his memory be a… https://t.co/Bk8TemBMum — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 10, 2024 @BradleyWhitford

Sam Rubin, KTLA entertainment reporter was a lovely man and a real friend to our entertainment community. His untimely passing is a sad loss. Sympathies to his family and loved ones. #RIPSamRubin — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2024 @IJasonAlexander

Gutted to hear this! Sam Rubin was the best of the best, just saw him a few weeks ago. He was always authentic and kind, a true loss for all of us and @KTLA. pic.twitter.com/zfG9oCgRtB — Kate Flannery (@KateFlannery) May 10, 2024 @KateFlannery

RIP Sam Rubin. I was interviewed by Sam many times. He was always a gentleman, respectful…and the most important thing - would laugh at the jokes. It always seemed like he was more knowledgeable about my career than I was. In the weird world of Hollywood, he was always a… pic.twitter.com/40YUZP6ZsJ — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) May 11, 2024 @DaveCoulier

This is so sweet. Everybody loved Sam Rubin. I always enjoyed being interviewed by him. He seemed genuinely interested in what I had to say and he was always so positive and fun to be around. 🩷 https://t.co/Bi5l5ijW7I — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) May 11, 2024 @JenniferTilly

So sorry to hear about the passing of @KTLA’s @SamOnTV Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to chat with Sam when I was promoting something. He was friendly, funny and a staple of Southern California broadcasting. You will be sorely missed Sam. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) May 11, 2024 @DaneCook

Devastated by this news. I truly loved Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best. I can’t quite process him being gone. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. Love you, pal. https://t.co/w4TxOcSsZa — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 10, 2024 @paulfeig

In the wake of the news of Rubin's passing, KTLA released a touching statement, and also remembered its longtime reporter in an emotional tribute on air.

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades," the network said in its written statement. "His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.

Sources told TMZ that Rubin went into full cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning, and was rushed in an ambulance to UCLA West Hills, where he later died.