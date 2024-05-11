Hollywood Mourns Death of Beloved KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin

"EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin," Ken Jeong wrote in part, while Ryan Reynolds, Ben Stiller, Octavia Spencer, and more stars also honored the entertainment journalist on social media.

Celebrities are paying tribute to longtime KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, who passed away on Friday at the age of 64.

According to TMZ on Friday, Rubin died after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.

Following the sad news, Hollywood took to social media to honor the beloved entertainment journalist, with many stars recalling their experiences working or being interviewed by Rubin throughout their careers.

Ryan Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question."

"So sad to learn that we've lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans," Octavia Spencer wrote, while Jason Alexander remembered Rubin as "a lovely man and a real friend to our entertainment community."

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller also shared a heartfelt tribute to X, praising Rubin as a "consummate pro."

"I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years," he wrote. "He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon.   Sending love to his family."

Alongside a fun throwback photo of himself and Rubin together, Ken Jeong wrote, "EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time."

"But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person," he added. "Sending all my love to Sam’s family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you @SamOnTV."

While Richard Simmons has remained out of the public eye for the past decade, he took to social media to mourn Rubin's passing.

"I am so sorry to hear about my friend Sam Rubin going to heaven. I have known him for decades," he wrote. "He was always interested in my projects and always laughed at my silly jokes.  Sam you will be missed…  Love, Richard Simmons."

Leah Remini shared a lengthy tribute on X, remembering Rubin as a "true gentleman" and "comforting presence."

"Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin many times, whether on the red carpet or when I would call into KTLA's morning show," she wrote in part. "Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and memorable responses to his thoughtful questions. Sam was also a comforting presence for so many Angelenos, always on our screens in the good times and bad."

In the wake of the news of Rubin's passing, KTLA released a touching statement, and also remembered its longtime reporter in an emotional tribute on air.

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades," the network said in its written statement. "His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.

Sources told TMZ that Rubin went into full cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning, and was rushed in an ambulance to UCLA West Hills, where he later died.

Rubin -- who joined KTLA as an entertainment reporter in 1991 --i s wife, Leslie, and his four children.