Ryan Gosling Reveals He Got His First Celebrity Autograph From Angela Bassett At 13

Getty

"It was one of the best performances I'd ever seen, and still is," Gosling said of Bassett's Oscar-nominated performance as Tina Turner in 'What's Love Got to Do with It.'

Ryan Gosling is opening up about the first time he got a celebrity autograph.

As shown in a newly released segment from his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year, the actor participated in the late-night show's "The Colbert Questionert."

During the segment, which was released on Thursday, Gosling revealed the first person he got an autograph from was Angela Bassett when he was 13 years old, and recalled the encounter.

"Have you ever asked someone for their autograph?" Colbert asked Gosling, who replied, "Oh, yeah."

"The first person I asked was The Ultimate Warrior, and he said no," he said. "But the second person I asked -- the first person to give it to me -- was Miss Angela Bassett."

The Fall Guy star shared he had just seen Bassett's film, What's Love Got to Do with It, before he ran into the actress at the AMC movie theater.

"It was one of the best performances I'd ever seen, and still is," Gosling said of Bassett's Oscar-nominated performance as Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic.

He also shared that when he ran into Bassett, she was with the comedian Sinbad.

"I don't know if they were with each other -- I don't know," Gosling said. "They were talking."

As for the most recent autograph he got, the Barbie star said he got one from actor and comedian Jim J. Bullock's autograph for his partner Eva Mendes.

"The last person I got was Jim J. Bullock for Eva," Gosling said. "She's a big Jim J. Bullock fan."

Meanwhile, in addition to his appearance on The Late Show, Gosling also spoke about his encounter with Bassett during The Fall Guy press tour last month.

In an interview with iMDb opposite his costar, Emily Blunt, Gosling praised Bassett, saying she was "so cool" and "so sweet."

"I walked out into the lobby, and she was there," he recalled.

"She was so nice," Gosling continued. "She gave me an autograph. She autographed my ticket."

"It was the best performance, and she was so cool, and so sweet," he added. "It was just like, that's how you do it."