15 Stars Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2024

Getty

Lindsay Lohan, Suki Waterhouse, Halle Bailey, and more stars welcomed their first child over the past year, and will be celebrating their first Mother's Day on May 12.

This weekend is a time to honor all of the mother figures in our lives and for many doting new moms, it's the first time they’re being celebrated on Mother's Day. For anyone who has welcomed their own bundle of joy over the past year, the special holiday marks an important milestone in their parenting journey -- and that includes celebs too! So many famous families have recently welcomed a brand new baby, making this May 12th extra special.

Here are all of the stars celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time this year…

1. Lindsay Lohan

In July 2023, Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child. The couple later announced that they had named their son Luai, which means “shield or protector” in Arabic. So far, Lindsay says she’s loving motherhood and can’t wait to welcome more children.

“Yes, of course! I do. Yes,” she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna when asked if she wanted more kids. “I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to be able to hang with and talk to and relate with. I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience.”

2. Halle Bailey

After keeping much of her pregnancy a secret, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG kicked off 2024 by revealing that they had recently welcomed their son Halo. While Halle wanted to maintain her privacy during her pregnancy, she’s openly discussed how much she loves being a mom.

“I have never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life. This is such a beautiful time for me because I am truly venturing into my womanhood. Like I feel like a woman now after having a baby,” she told the Associated Press. “It opens up this whole other portal to like to write about stuff. So the music I have been making is the fusion of all of the genres that I’ve loved.”

3. Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson announced in April that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl. While they haven’t shared their baby’s name, Suki has spoken out about what it’s been like to be a mom so far.

“The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period,” she wrote on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

4. Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen keeps her life incredibly private, but it was revealed in August 2023 that she and her husband, Louis Eisner, had welcomed a son named Otto a few months prior. Since then, the couple have continued to keep things under wraps but according to TMZ, they were “ecstatic” about the new addition to the fam.

5. Chloe Bridges

Chloe Bridges and her husband, Adam DeVine, welcomed their son Beau on February 16. While Chloe has kept pretty private in the first few months of motherhood, she shared that she’s so in love with her little boy.

“Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger,” Chloe wrote on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

6. Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson kept most of her pregnancy under wraps and didn’t confirm that she and her husband, Brandon Davis, were expecting until early 2024. Then in February, Ashley announced that she had welcomed her first child in an Instagram story when she shared a photo of a baby’s hand wrapped around her thumb.

7. Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings became a mom for the first time when she gave birth to her son Henry earlier this year. In January, she introduced him to the world on social media, calling him her “sweetest little piglet.”

“Motherhood is metal AF but there are moments where you’re just like oh thiiiiiis is what love is….” Whitney wrote on her Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

8. Uzo Aduba

In November 2023, Uzo Aduba became a first-time mom when she and her husband, Robert Sweeting welcomed a baby girl named Adaiba. So far, Uzo says she loves being a mom, calling it the best role she’s ever had.

“It’s truly just amazing. It’s the role of a lifetime. It is certainly one of the most thrilling parts I’ve ever played, being a mother,” Uzo told People. “It’s taught me so much about myself. It has taught me a lot about how I want to exist in this world. It’s made me stronger, but it has also shown me how strong I am at the same time. It really is the greatest gift that I’ve ever experienced.”

9. Alia Shawkat

Alia Shawkat kept her pregnancy extremely low-key and didn’t even announce the arrival of her baby. It wasn’t until November 2023 that fans realized she had given birth because she stepped out wearing an infant in a baby carrier. According to Page Six, Alia secretly welcomed her baby back in September.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

10. Tara Lipinski

In October 2023, Tara Lipinski became a mom when she and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, welcomed their daughter Georgie via surrogate. The Olympian, who struggled with infertility and experienced several miscarriages, said there were times she wasn’t sure if she would ever be able to become a mom.

“I dreamt about this for so long,” she told People, adding that she’s even loving the sleepless nights. “Even when I’m like, ‘Okay, take an hour nap,’ I’m almost too excited. I’m like, ‘She’s there. Just watch her a little longer.’”

12. Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver and her musician husband, Alex Deleon, welcomed their first child in August -- a little girl they named Aurora James. When answering questions about motherhood on social media, she admitted it was a harder job than she thought but was so grateful for all of the support from her family and friends.

“Being a mom is a lot harder than I first thought. But it’s also such a joy. But for sure having good support around you is everything. I’m so lucky I got to do this with my husband, friends and family around. They have been the biggest help to stay positive and somewhat organized,” she wrote.

13. Naomi Osaka

In July 2023, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka became a mom for the first time when she and her boyfriend Cordae welcomed their daughter Shai. While she admits pregnancy was “rough,” having her daughter has made it all worth it.

“She is so pure,” she told People. “Like every time she sees me, no matter what, she'll smile. And she's going in the phase now that she'll kind of reach out her arms a little bit.”

14. Bonnie Wright

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright became a mom for the first time in September 2023 when she and her husband Andrew welcomed their son Elio Ocean. Bonnie shared some insight to her birthing experience on social media, explaining that she actually gave birth at home.

“Born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞! “ she wrote on Instagram. “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

15. Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews spent almost a decade trying to get pregnant before she and her husband Jarret Stoll welcomed their son Mack via surrogate in June 2023. While it was a difficult journey to finally welcome him, including numerous IVF treatments and a battle with cervical cancer, Erin says it means so much to finally have him here.