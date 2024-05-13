Man Jumps From Speeding Car After Setting It On Fire, Leaving Kidnapped Son, 3, Inside: Authorities

Anderson County Sheriff's Office / GoFundMe

The boy, who family says has "suffered 3rd degree burns throughout 90% of his little body," is currently in stable condition; police call out "coward" father.

The family of a 3-year-old boy injured in a police chase after his father allegedly set their car on fire is "blown away" by the support they've received following the shocking incident.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) in South Carolina, 31-year-old Joshua Dornellas is accused of "kidnapping" his 3-year-old son Bennett last Wednesday, holding him hostage and attacking the child's mother in Belton.

Per a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Dornellas "violently assaulted" the child's mother at their home, before "fleeing the scene" with the boy. Anderson County Sheriff's deputies say they tracked the suspect in unmarked cars, not initiating their lights "as to not endanger the little boy or nearby drivers." According to WSB-TV, Dornellas was threatening to kill the child.

Dornellas then reportedly crossed state lines into Georgia, where state troopers initiated a pursuit, said ACSO. According to state troopers, via FOX Carolina, the suspect then intentionally set fire to the vehicle, before jumping out of the car through a window as it filled with smoke, while traveling 55 mph. He left the child in the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment and was engulfed in flames.

"He jumps out, rolls out like the coward that he is and left the little boy in the burning car as it goes down the embankment, and our guys didn't hesitate. They went after him. Georgia got the suspect," Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told WYFF4.

"Following terrible and unfortunate events, Bennett has suffered 3rd degree burns throughout 90% of his little body. His father was arrested and taken into custody," read a GoFundMe organized by Bennett's uncle, Jeremy Darnell.

Bennett and the suspect were both taken to Georgia hospitals for their injuries, with the child being treated at a burn center where, per an update to the fundraising page from the weekend, he is currently in stable condition.

"We are blown away by the financial support, thoughts, and prayers we've received during this tumultuous time for our family," Darnell wrote on Saturday, thanking the community members and first responders "involved in saving Bennett's life."

"Specifically, to the officers who risked their lives to pull Bennett from the burning vehicle -- you personify the greatness of what the human spirit is capable of. We will never be able to repay your bravery," he added. "We look forward to keeping you updated on Bennett’s long road to recovery as he is currently stable and beginning his journey."

Per the Sheriff's Office, Dornellas had a couple recent run-ins with the law.

"On April 21st, Dornellas left 5 children under the age of 11 unsupervised at home, with a toddler being found outside alone," said authorities. "Just a few days later, on April 28th, police charged him with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree after he assaulted the child's mother, prompting her to take an order of protection against Dornellas."