Julia Fox Reveals How Long She's Been Celibate, Says She's 'Never Been Better'

The actress has been dubbed a "queen" and was met with an overwhelming amount of support from other women who have also chosen to be celibate.

Julia Fox is celebrating celibacy.

The 34-year-old commented on a TikTok photo post which showed dating app Bumble's latest billboard ads, revealing that she has been celibate for the past two and a half years.

One billboard read, "You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer," while the other billboard said, "A vow of celibacy is not the answer."

The TikTok user @ferociouskatie caption the post with, "Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction [to] men's violence."

Thousands flooded the comment section, including Fox.

"2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh," the Uncut Gems star wrote.

At the time of writing, her comment had close 30,000 likes and more than 200 comments from other people sharing their own celibacy journeys and calling Fox's decision "queen behavior."

One commenter wrote to Fox, "8 yrs celebrate, no drama, no hate, I'm finally loving every second of my life."

"Same! Truly have never been happy and more peaceful in body mind and spirit. It's wild how men destroy our peace," another wrote.

While another shared her reasoning as to why it's helped her, suggesting others to try it, "Celibacy and de-centering men is life-changing, after a while you can't imagine letting someone touch your body unless you have known them for ages and have a solid foundation. Give it a go?"

Along with commenters sharing their own celibacy journeys, some have shared their distaste for Bumble after the advertisement.

"I just deleted my bumble account," one wrote. "Uninstalling bumble for this," another added.

Fox has been open about her love life in the past, detailing several sexual encounters in her 2023 memoir "Down The Drain." However, one person she did not share details of was her very famous ex, Kanye West.

The pair had a brief romance after they met at a 2021 New Year's Eve party in Miami.

In a 2023 interview with the New York Times, Fox was asked why she had chosen to leave West and her sexual encounters out of her memoir.

"Because there, like, wasn't any," she told the publication before adding, "It wasn't really about that."