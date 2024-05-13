Autopsy Report Details Teen's Final Hours Before Naked Body Was Found on Oklahoma Highway

Family Handout

Noah Presgrove had a "roll over incident" on an ATV and an argument shortly before his mysterious death; while his family says the new autopsy report "answers some questions," they add it "also raises many more."

A full autopsy report in the death of Oklahoma teen Noah Presgrove has been released, giving some additional insight into the 19 year old's evening before his mysterious death.

The 9-page report, which TooFab has obtained, was released by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday and lists the manner of death for the teen as "undetermined." This means there wasn't enough evidence to support whether he died from homicide, suicide, accident or some other means.

Warning: Some of the details below are graphic.

According to the docs, before Presgrove was found naked, wearing nothing but mismatched shoes, on the side of the highway by a passing truck in the early morning hours of September 4, 2023, he spent the night drinking at a house party. While that much was already known, the report adds that the investigation into his death revealed Presgrove "rode an ATV ranger vehicle with several men that had a roll over incident" at the party.

"The decedent was alive following the incident and returned to the party where he got into an argument," continues the report, which says he then left the party and wasn't seen again until his body was found at around 5:53AM the next morning.

A pair of shorts "reported to be his" were found near the body, says the docs, while three pieces of a white metal chain, a clump of hair and part of a tooth were discovered several feet away. Though the report notes that the highway was "poorly lit at night" and has a speed limit of 65mpg, investigators found no vehicle debris at the scene.

The report says his death was due to multiple blunt force injuries. "At this time, what transpired on how the body was found on the road having multiple blunt force injuries is unknown. Therefore, the manner of death is deemed undetermined," it adds.

Detailing the blunt force injuries, the medical examiner says there were a number of lacerations and abrasions all over his body and rib fractures, adding Presgrove's upper and lower teeth were broken and blood was coming from both ears. He also had "skull fractures splitting the middle base of skull into two," brain swelling and a fracture of the neck.

The report also notes that "there was a drawing in black ink of a stick-figure person on the side of the right thigh," after videos obtained by the DailyMail showed Presgrove and his friends writing on each other with marker before his death.

A toxicology report was also included from forensic toxicologist Angelica Harper, which notes that his blood was tested for Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Opiates, PCP, Barbituates, Benzodiazepines; none were detected. The blood panel, notes the report, does not detect Oxycodone, Methadone, or Clonazepam. Alcohol, however, was found in his system.

"The report answers some questions but also raises many more," Noah's brother, Dailen Presgrove, told PEOPLE. "We're still at square one. We desperately need more cooperation from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and we're looking to get an outsider experienced in these situations."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol previous announced, according to NewsNation, that they aren't investigating Presgrove's death as a murder -- though the investigation is ongoing.

Dailen Presgrove previously NewsNation Noah was found "in the fetal position."

"And his body was covered up ... You can see blood seeping through the covering ... As I'm looking at it, it just seems weird," he recalled of the scene. "The placement of the body. The tooth, the shorts [which he claims were allegedly folded beside his body]. It doesn't look like a hit-and-run."

A friend of Noah's who was at the same party, however, told the outlet he "100%" believes Presgrove was "hit by a semi." He added, "I don't know. I can't explain any of it. He was not beaten to death. You can just tell."