Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Confirm New Reality Show 20 Years After Simple Life

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirmed the two are reuniting on our television screens two decades after rising to superstardom with their reality hit, The Simple Life.

After speculation and rumors about a reboot, Hilton and Richie took to Instagram Monday to share a joint post with streamer Peacock, in which they teased their next reality TV venture. "New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️ Coming soon to Peacock," the pair captioned the clip, which saw an old school TV stuck on a static screen.

While the picture wasn't clear, fans were able to hear Hilton and Richie's familiar voices as they uttered their famous Simple Life catchphrase, "Sanasa."

Details of the series have not yet been revealed, but per TMZ, the new show will not be an exact duplicate of The Simple Life, despite the pair starring together.

Speculation regarding a potential reunion first sparked Wednesday, when Richie shared a collage of photos of herself and Hilton over the years -- from their reality TV days to childhood.

"From Day 1: Sill and Bill" Richie captioned the post, making referencing to the nicknames they gave each other on the show. In the comments, Hilton remarked, "Sanasaaaa 💖💖💖."

The Simple Life ran for five seasons, from 2003 to 2007, and followed Hilton and Richie as they traversed the country, first living with a family in Arkansas, trying out different jobs, including working on a farm, as waitresses, and more as they hilariously attempted to tackle tasks they were unfamiliar with.

The pair had a falling out in 2005, leading the show to be cancelled by Fox, but it was later picked up by E!, where it aired for two more seasons.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in November, Hilton discussed the possibility of reuniting with Richie on screen.

"Well, Nicole and I have been talking and we have some surprises in store," Hilton teased after receiving a fan question about the show.

"I can't believe it's going to be the 20 year anniversary, it's so crazy," she gushed while reflecting on the show, which cemented itself in the cultural zeitgeist not long after its 2003 premiere.

Hilton marked the milestone moment in December, with a special Instagram post celebrating "the show that started it all."

"Filming this series with @nicolerichie was one of the most special, hilarious and iconic times in my life.🥰," she wrote alongside anniversary post, sharing carousel of photos from the show. "I'm so lucky to have these amazing memories!!"