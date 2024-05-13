RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Reacts to Dorit Kemsley and PK's Split, Crystal's Exit (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

Sutton also teases the new season, saying she'd love for Jennifer Tilly to join the series amid rumors she'll appear in an official "Friend of" role.

While walking the orange carpet for the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles over the weekend, TooFab spoke to Sutton exclusively about the fundraiser and all the latest tea on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton Stracke Reacts to Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards Splits

The reality star first reacted to Dorit and PK's recent split announcement, revealing that while she wasn't "shocked" about the news, she was "surprised it went public."

"I haven't reached out to Dorit yet, I need to. I just got the news. I need to do that, I've been a little busy today. But my heart goes out to them, they've got wee ones," Sutton told TooFab. The split comes after Kemsley addressed her struggles with PK on the most recent season of RHOBH and, especially, the reunion back in March.

When asked if Stracke was shocked by the news Kemsley shared to Instagram on Thursday, she disagreed.

"I don't think shocked is the right word, I was surprised it went public. I just want their family to be kept private, it's a private affair I think that that's the most important thing. It's really hard with things like this happen especially with the children involved."

Kemsley and PK are not the first RHOBH couple to split over the past year, as power couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced they were parting ways in October 2023.

While at the Gala, Stracke told TooFab the pair have come a long way in their friendship following some bumps during the last season.

"I think Kyle and I've really come in stride [when it comes] to our friendship and I want to keep it that way I love her so much I want her also to have her privacy, [with] what she's going through," Stracke began. "Because I'm new to all of this being in the public eye, and sometimes I'm really bad at it so I don't want to mess up I know how hard it is on Kyle. I hope that it will transfer onto Dorit and family."

Sutton Stracke's Thoughts on Crystal Kung Minkoff's Exit

Two housewives exited the franchise after Season 13 -- Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Minkoff.

Stracke and Minkoff's friendship did not start off on the right foot, however, the pair ended up becoming great friends over the course of Minkoff's three seasons with the group.

Speaking with TooFab, Stracke said she was saddened by her exit.

"With Crystal, I got the news right when I landed I think in Atlanta or Augusta and I was so sad and I called her immediately and I started crying and she was like, 'You cannot cry Sutton because I'm good," Stracke said, before adding that Minkoff has "so many things" she is working on.

"I think it was a fine departure and as long as she's happy I'm happy, we're very good. But I will miss her because I love her dry bits and I love that I go to meet her, it might have been rocky at the start but we learned a lot from one another," Stracke recalled.

"I will never forget it and I don't think the world will ever forget it... 'The ugly leather pants', no one will ever forget it and it brought us so close together and it's a bond that will forever exist," she added.

Though she was asked about Wiley's exit as well, Sutton only spoke about Crystal.

Sutton Stracke Would Love Jennifer Tilly to Join RHOBH, Gives Update on Kathy Hilton

With two housewives bidding adieu to Bravo, two diamonds are up for grabs. Since Season 14 is already underway, TooFab asked for some hints on who may be joining them -- but Stracke refused to "'name 'em."

"I wish I could name 'em, but I can't because I don't work for the network, I never know if I have a diamond I go with the flow I just kind of hope that I can come back and be a part of such a fun atmosphere," Stracke told TooFab exclusively.

While we await official news from Bravo about the new cast members, Sutton said she would love to have one of her good friends, Jennifer Tilly, around more often.

"Look Jennifer is one of my very best friends and I would love for her to join us because she deserves to be a part of the shenanigans and it would give me great joy to have her 'cause sometimes I might need a laugh or two. Jennifer's her own person she's going to do what she's going to do," she said of Tilly.

While the Chucky star has appeared a couple times on the show ever since Stracke joined the cast, Housewives fans have been clamoring for more. The "Friend of" rumors went into overdrive on Saturday night, when the Chucky actress appeared at Sutton's Surrealism Ball alongside the rest of the cast ... before spending Mother's Day with Stracke on Sunday as well.

Kathy Hilton was also spotted on the orange carpet of the Race to Erase MS Gala.

Hilton, a frequent guest on RHOBH made a surprise appearance during Season 13's reunion episode just a few minutes before Stracke became ill and had to be rushed to hospital -- leaving some fans to believe she was trying to avoid being confronted by Hilton.

"Kathy and I were never bad, so I don't know how that happened but Kathy and I have never been in a bad place ever," Stracke told TooFab. "So I just got really sick at the reunion and it was at the very very tail end and [I] ended up in the hospital which is never a place you want to go in an emergency ambulance," she said before adding it took her six weeks to recover.

Stracke clarified that she was not afraid of Hilton on her Instagram Live, reiterating it to TooFab.

"I am not scared of Kathy Hilton, never have been and hopefully never will be. Kathy and I are really good friends, I love her to pieces and also her husband Rick they're just really wonderful people," she added.

Sutton and Hilton were spotted having dinner with Chairwoman of Race To Erase MS, Nancy Davis, in late April -- where Davis revealed the pair donated an auction item for this past weekend's gala.

"I am a big fan of Nancy Davis and also friend, I think that she is such a beacon in fundraising for a very important cause and I think MS is one of those causes," Sutton said of the event.