Sophia Bush Pays Tribute to Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris on Mother's Day: 'Absolutely Magic Momma'

Sophia Bush gave a special shoutout to girlfriend Ashlyn Harris in honor of Mother's Day.

The One Tree Hill alum took to her Instagram stories Sunday to pay tribute to the moms in her life, including friend and former co-star, Hilarie Burton, her own mother and others. Rounding out the tributes was a photo Harris and her daughter Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris. In addition to Sloane, the former U.S. Women's National Team goalkeeper shares son Ocean, 20 months, with ex-wife Ali Krieger.

"And of course to you, you absolutely magic momma," Bush captioned the sweet shot.

Harris, meanwhile, shared several shots of her little ones in honor of the annual holiday, including a shot of her Facetiming with her kids, in which she called being a mom the "best title in the world."

Bush and Harris went Instagram official with their relationship in April, but have been dating since the fall of last year, shortly after Bush filed for divorce from ex-husband, Grant Hughes, and Harris from fellow soccer star, Krieger.

While her public facing life has only seen the 41-year-old actress dating and married to men, Bush broke her silence on her rumored relationship with Harris and her sexuality, in a self-written cover story for Glamour, published on April 25.

"As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," Bush wrote. "Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

She also denied claims that she had cheated on Hughes.

Bush continued, "I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn't realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down."

As for her coming out journey, Bush called it "long and thoughtful and exhaustive," before noting that she had the full support of her parents.

"After the news became public, my mom told me that one of her friends called her and said, 'Well, this can't be true. I mean, your daughter isn't gay,'" Bush wrote. "My mom felt that it was obvious, from the way her friend emphasized the word, that she meant it judgmentally. And you know what my mom said? 'Oh honey, I think she's pretty gay. And she's happy.'"

Harris shared her support for Bush via Instagram shortly after, writing, "Proud of you, babe," over a snap of the Glamour cover story.