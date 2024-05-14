David Faustino Supports Married with Children Costar Christina Applegate Amid MS Journey (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

They may no longer play TV siblings, but David Faustino still has Christina Applegate's back.

Applegate's Married with Children costar was one of the many who hit the orange carpet at the Race to Erase MS Gala over the weekend, telling TooFab it was actually his 31st year in a row attending the event.

"It's a special night for me. This is my 31st year in a row here, been to every single one since its inception and it's a cause that's close to my heart and as you mentioned even closer now that Christina Applegate is going through what she's going through and is fighting this disease," Faustino told TooFab.

Over the course of the evening, guests sat down for dinner, enjoyed performances by Natasha Bedingfield and A Great Big World, and bid on auction items -- which included coveted tickets to Taylor Swift -- while ultimately raising $1.5 million to multiple sclerosis research.

"I wish she would be here tonight, but she's not quite ready to be here," the 50-year-old actor said of his former costar. "But she's doing her podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also suffers from this disease, and she's very passionate about it, and I'm just here representing really."

Applegate first announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and launched her podcast with Sigler in March 2024. Sigler publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2016, but had actually been first diagnosed 15 years earlier, when she was 20 years old and starring on The Sopranos.

Faustino and Applegate, 52, have been friends since the pair worked together as the Bundy siblings -- Bud and Kelly -- on Married with Children for 11 season from 1987-1997.

"As a matter of fact I talked to her today," Faustino told TooFab at the fundraiser. "We're very close, and she's helped me through my own things and I am happy to be here for her now."

In 2022, there were talks of the 1990s comedy making a comeback -- but as an animated revival which would star all of the old Bundy family, including Applegate, Faustino, Ed O'Neill and Katey Sagal. However, Faustino had no concrete updates to offer up about the series at the event.