Authorities Offer Reward After Teen Ballerina Is Killed In Boating Hit and Run

Adler Family

The suspect remains at large after Ella Riley Adler was killed while waterskiing in Florida; the teen's parents pay tribute with heartbreaking statement at her funeral.

A teenage ballerina was killed after a boat allegedly struck her -- and then drove off -- in the waters off Key Biscayne in Florida.

15-year-old Ella Riley Adler was reportedly celebrating a friend's birthday and waterskiing on Saturday near Nixon Beach when she was "hit by a vessel," according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She later died from her injuries.

"Our officers are looking for the vessel that struck her; it was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach. It is described as a center console boat with a light blue hull," said FWC. "The boat has multiple white outboard motors and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint."

Witnesses are still being asked to come forward with more information, with authorities saying there's a total reward of up to $20,000 for information about the boat and driver, including $5,000 from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

A spokesperson from FWC said the teen was wearing a life vest at the time of the incident and still had ski boards on her feet.

A first responder, meanwhile, said there was "a lot of blood in the water" when they arrived at the scene.

In her obituary, Adler was remembered as a "star" and "force of nature.

"In her 15 years on this earth, she dazzled us with her light. She emanated love and joy. She was beautiful. When she walked into a room, everyone was drawn to her. She loved to dance, she loved her friends, and most of all she loved her family - her parents, Amanda and Matthew, and her younger siblings Jaden and Adalynn," it read.

She was also remembered as an accomplished ballerina and someone who "loved her friends deeply."

At her funeral service on Monday, a letter from the late teen's father was read by one of the child's aunts.

"Mommy and I have said for years that you truly got the best parts of both of us," he wrote, according to the Miami Herald. "You were taken from us way to soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved. But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever."