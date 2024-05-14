Nikki Glaser Says Kim Kardashian DM'd Her After Tom Brady Roast -- See What She Said!

YouTube / Getty

"I don’t know how you do this; it’s abuse, lol," Kardashian quipped in her exchange with the comedian.

Kim Kardashian has nothing but love for Nikki Glaser following Tom Brady's epic roast earlier this month.

While appearing Here to Help podcast Monday, Glaser revealed that the SKIMS founder sent her a DM following the taping.

"She said you killed it on the roast," Glaser claimed Kim said, before she heaped some praise of her own on the reality star.

She continued: "I wrote back, 'Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, 'You f---ing killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'"

Feeing the love, Kardashian replied, "Aww thanks, and you killed it, I don't know how you do this; it's abuse, lol."

#nikkiglaser #theroastoftombrady ♬ original sound - We're Here to Help Podcast @heretohelppod How would you respond to a message from Kim Kardashian?? Special guest, Nikki Glaser gets some help from Jake and Gareth about how to respond to a DM from Kim Kardashian following her absolutely CRUSHING it on Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" 📥 Listen to the full episode of "We're Here to Help" hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds: "Very Strange and Beautifully Weird with Nikki Glaser" wherever you get your podcasts! #wereheretohelppodcast

The Netflix special, which featured both women at the podium, saw some "abuse" thrown Kardashian's way, including a jab from Brady himself.

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," the former NFL player said. "Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad."

Following the roast, Glaser pushed back at the joke, not thinking they could go after Kim.

"One of the moments that I go, 'Oh, we can go there?'… [Brady] did a joke about Kim Kardashian," Glaser recounted while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "[I thought] she was off-limits, because she's here, she's not on the stage, she takes enough of a beating."

For her part, the mother of four made some jokes centered around dating rumors between her and Brady, telling the packed arena, "I wasn't going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might,"

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I'd never say if we did or not, I'd just release the tape," she added, poking fun at herself and her infamous 2007 sex tape.

While Kardashian received a less-than-kind reception, both on and off the stage at the Kia Forum, the booing she experienced when the special aired live was edited out when the roast was made available to stream on Netflix.

"Edited from a previous livestream," a note at the bottom of the screen read.