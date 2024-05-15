Grief Author's Texts with 'Paramour' Before & After Husband's 'Murder' Revealed by Prosecutors

Facebook

Prosecutors lay out their case against Kouri Richins -- who wrote a book about grief after her husband's mysterious death -- revealing her texts and "romantic" vacation plans with her lover, her comments about her husband before he died and why they believe she killed him.

The Utah grief author accused of killing her husband with a poisoned Moscow Mule was making plans with her lover before and after the murder, this according to a new court filing by prosecutors.

In a doc laying out the evidence prosecutors plan to present at a preliminary hearing in Kouri Richins' murder case, her behavior leading up to and following the suspicious death of her husband Eric Richins from a fentanyl overdose on March 4, 2022 is detailed -- painting a portrait of why the state believes she killed her other half.

One reason why prosecutors believe she wanted Eric dead is because of an alleged affair she was having with an unnamed "paramour."

"The Defendant wished to leave Eric Richins for her paramour but believed that divorce would be financially difficult and could result in losing custody of their children," prosecutors write in the brief, claiming that in December 2021, Kouri "booked a five-night, all inclusive, romantic accommodation at the Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa" with her lover. The trip cost $4,211 and was booked at a time they say she was already in "extreme financial distress."

Days after booking the getaway, Kouri allegedly told an unnamed witness she didn't think she "had an easy path forward" divorcing her husband, supposedly telling this friend "she was concerned that Eric Richins would turn her children against her and that his family would use their finances to take the children from her." She also allegedly said she "felt trapped and stuck in the marriage," "didn't see a way out" and "said in many ways it would be better if Eric Richins was dead."

The day after making those statements, she allegedly texted her lover saying, "I'm in love with a man that's not my husband," but couldn't "break up my family." She added, "It's having your cake and eating it too ... just want to love you. I do Love you."

When her lover allegedly said he thought she was "getting a divorce," the docs claim she told him, "That's what I'm saying. what if that's in a year? Your (sic) just supposed to sit around and wait for me? Uhh no. and I would never ask you lol."

Authorities -- and Eric himself, allegedly -- believed Richins first attempted to kill her husband by poisoning a sandwich she gave him on Valentine's Day 2022. While he was got very sick and allegedly told a witness "I think my wife tried to poison me," he survived.

Per the new docs, the next day, Kouri texted her lover saying, "If I was divorced right now and ask (sic) you to marry me tomorrow, you would?"

She also allegedly told him she wanted to "watch a murder documentary and snuggle" with him -- before, a few days after that, adding, "I want you today, everyday. Not just sexually, but physically, mentally, everyday when I wake up I do want a future together. I do want you. Figure life out together. If he could just go away and you could just be here! Life would be so perfect! I love you."

The docs claim that a month before Eric's death, she also texted her "paramour" a message reading, "Uhhh.. have a crazy dream! You quit your job. I divorce and come up with millions and millions.. we buy midway and live in the guest house and rent out the huge house as a big event center! $15,000a day like they charge down the road. maybe $12,000 to stay competitive and we will just run the event 'center' as our daily job! And hang out every day? Raise some kids. have a little farm? Deal?"

Another message sent two days before Eric's death included in the filing reads, "Life is going to be different I promise. Your (sic) one hell of a patient person. I hate your hard days. wish I could be there to turn them around for you. Can I try Friday? Give me a few days? Hang in there until then please?"

Per prosecutors, Kouri and her lover met up after Eric's death and drove to the Uinta mountains, where they parked and "spoke for the first time about" her husband's demise. "Toward the end of the discussion, [Richins] asked her paramour whether he had killed anyone while serving in Iraq," reads the docs, before she allegedly asked "how that made him feel." According to the filing, "that was the first and only time [Richins] and her paramour discussed the subject."

Around the same time, less than three weeks after Eric's death, she allegedly texted her lover a link to the Secrets resort and wrote, "Are we there yet? Can't wait!!"; weeks later, on April 9, she told him, "I think I want you to be my husband one day."

In addition to Kouri allegedly wanting to be with her lover, prosecutors believe she killed her husband for financial reasons. They claim she was more than $3.1 million in debt at the time of his death -- saying "her bank accounts were exhausted, and she was spiraling toward total financial collapse."

Prosecutors also say that, on the day he died, Eric's estate was worth an estimated $5 million -- and believe Kouri thought she would benefit from his death.