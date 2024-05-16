Andy Cohen Slams Speculation Dorit Kemsley and PK's Separation Is Publicity Stunt

Getty

"I think that's a terrible thing to accuse someone of," Cohen said in response to the speculation about their split.

Andy Cohen is weighing in on the latest split in the Bravoverse.

"I think that's ridiculous," Cohen told the outlet, following rumors that the pair's separation was drummed up for the cameras. "I think that's a terrible thing to accuse someone of."

While many viewers saw the split coming after Dorit spoke about her and PK's marital issues on the 13th season of the long-running series, Cohen said the news of their marriage coming to an end after nearly a decade came as a surprise to him.

"I was sad for them," the Bravo exec shared. "They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other."

News of Dorit and PK's separation came last week, with the pair releasing a joint statement on Instagram, following "a lot of speculation" about their marriage.

"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," the heartfelt post began.

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the statement continued.

The two concluded, "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

Cohen's not the only one to weigh in, Cohen's RHOBH co-star, Sutton Stracke, also shared her reaction to the news of their split, telling TooFab that while she wasn't "shocked" by the news, she was "surprised it went public."

"I don't think shocked is the right word, I was surprised it went public. I just want their family to be kept private, it's a private affair I think that that's the most important thing," Stracke shared before detailing her plants to reach out to Dorit. "It's really hard with things like this happen especially with the children involved."

She continued, "I haven't reached out to Dorit yet, I need to. I just got the news. I need to do that, I've been a little busy today. But my heart goes out to them, they've got wee ones."

RHOBH OG, Kyle Richards also shared her thoughts on the news in an Amazon live stream earlier this week, telling viewers, "I feel bad for them." she said.

"Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details," she added. "I feel terribly for them."

Even Lisa Vanderpump had something to say, telling Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, "I haven't watched the show, contrary to what many of the cast members say, but I do have a mutual friend -- well a few mutual friends actually with PK -- and I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying in for many months, that they had been separated for a quite long time, on-and-off, backwards and forwards."