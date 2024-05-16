AnnaLynne McCord Says 'It's Nice to Get Laid' After Going Public with Rugby Player Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Instagram / TooFab

The 90210 alum gets candid about her new relationship with former British rugby player Danny Cipriani -- saying the pair had a "very sexual relationship" in the past before reconnecting.

AnnaLynne McCord is thankful to be getting "laid" by her British rugby playing beau.

While walking the orange carpet at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday, May 10 at the Fairmont Spa Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Days of Our Lives actress opened up about her relationship with rugby player Danny Cipriani.

The pair just went public with their romance last month.

"I do have a new man ... It's nice to get laid," McCord told TooFab exclusively.

The 90210 alum revealed the pair had a passionate fling years ago due, but the long-distance nature of the relationship -- McCord was in America, Cipriani in the UK -- caused it to fizzle out. Cipriani, however, announced his retirement from rugby in January.

"We're doing something new ... we were actually together before, years ago and we had this very sexual relationship and we didn't want to go into this like that," McCord said, before adding how the pair have changed things this time around.

"So we're doing Kundalini together, we're doing sacred union practices, we're learning all of these ancient tantric practices and we're discovering an entirely different form of connection because we were so afraid of love and now we're just showing up with love and whatever comes with that," she explained.

"It also means I get laid, yay, but it's different and it is well beyond all of the things that we thought we were doing when we were just exploring," she added.

Along with a new relationship in 2024, McCord also landed a new gig. The actress will be seen playing Marin in Salem on Peacock's Days of Our Lives.

"You know what I didn't know what to expect, it is a show that I saw at my grandmother's house 30 years ago so I was really excited, especially for her," McCord told TooFab exclusively of her time on set so far.

"But I did not expect what I was greeted with, which is a community of actors who are like theater, like the theater house when you do stage, they are supportive they are gracious... We have an amazing coach who also reads with you because we do 100 pages a day," she added, before praising the ensemble of actors who welcomed her in.

"All of the actors from the most veteran to the newest and everywhere in between are just yummy and kind and I've never experienced that," she added. "So I'm grateful for the experience of being on Days just personally in my human life and also the character's fun."