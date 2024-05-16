Kristin Cavallari Recalls 'Psycho' Stalker Incident -- Slashed Tires, Restraining Order and More

YouTube

"People are crazy, man. You have to be careful," Cavallari warned while recalling the 2015 incident.

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about a scary incident with a stalker.

On Tuesday's episode of Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast, Cavallari said it all went down in 2015, when a man, who has since been identified as David Berkowitz -- no, not the Son of Sam serial killer -- began following her after learning where she worked out.

Cavallari claimed that Berkowitz signed up for classes with her same instructor after she accidentally revealed which gym she went to in an interview. The Laguna Beach alum said Berkowitz reportedly lived 45 minutes from this particular gym, but made the trip just to get close to her.

"This guys is asking a lot of questions about you. He wanted to know if he could pay you to go to a party," Cavallari remembers her trainer telling her at the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cavallari said that one day she saw Berkowitz at the fitness studio "wandering around" in a suit, so she tried to avoid him by going to the bathroom to kill time, and even left the gym via an alternate exit.

"He's standing at the entrance on his phone and I'm like, 'Goddamnit,'" Cavallari told co-host, Justin Anderson.

Things got even creepier once she made her way to her vehicle, with Cavallari claiming that once in her car, she noticed Berkowitz got into the one right next to her.

He then allegedly followed her to a stoplight, and asked her to "roll [her] window down."

"He goes, 'You have a flat tire,' and I go, 'What?'" Cavallari recounted. "Then my flat tire thing went on, so he knew I had a flat tire before my car knew I had a flat tire."

She said she then pulled around to a bank parking lot to fix her flat when she noticed that Berkowitz was allegedly circling around the area.

Cavallari, who was 26 at the time and living in Chicago with her then-husband, Jay Cutler, proceeded to call the former football star for help.

"I called my ex-husband, who called a private investigator who worked for the Bears. It was like a whole thing," she explained.

According to Cavallari, Berkowitz ended up "admitting" to giving her a flat tire. The incident was so terrifying, it prompted the Uncommon James founder to obtain a restraining order against him, something she said he "begged" her not to do.

"He was married with kids, begged not to file a restraining order," she said. "I was, like, 'No, f--k you. You were stalking me at my gym and you gave me a flat tire to what? Save the day?'"

Calling the obsessed fan a "psycho f--k," Cavallari ended the story with a warning to her listeners: "People are crazy, man. You have to be careful."

Per NBC Chicago, Cavallari was granted an order of protection against Berkowitz in the weeks following the incident, which was later extended for an additional two years.