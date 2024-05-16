Kyle Richards Reacts to Dorit & PK Kemsley Split, Confirms RHOBH Return

Getty

Kyle Richards has confirmed she will be back for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ... and addressed one of her costar's marriage woes.

During an Amazon Live on Tuesday, the reality star -- who has appeared on the Bravo series since Season 1 -- revealed she is "back filming" RHOBH, but admitted it was a "much harder decision" to return for Season 14 than in years past.

"Yes, the rumors are true. I was back filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ... I am [back]," Kyle revealed, before joking, "I don't even know if I'm allowed to say that. But oh, well. What are they gonna do to me?"

The actress -- whose marital woes with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, were documented on Season 13 -- went on to add, "I was torn just because it's been a long time since I've been on the show, and last year was hard."

"I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion," Kyle continued, before admitting. "It was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before."

"At the end of the day, the crew and everybody are like my family," she added. "When I do finally decide not to come back, it's going to be hard because it has become such a part of my life for so long. And like I said, the crew are like a family for me."

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old also revealed whether or not Mauricio will appear in Season 14 amid their separation. "I'm sure he will [appear this season] because, you know, he is obviously family," she added.

News of Kyle and Mauricio's separation was revealed in July following a People magazine article, and while the pair initially shut down reports that they were divorcing, they did acknowledge that they had a "rough year" before later confirming their separation. The couple shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. (Mauricio also helped raise Farrah, 35, whom Richards welcomed during her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Kyle also shared her thoughts on the news of her costar Dorit Kemsley's shocking split from husband PK. “I feel bad for them," she said. "Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details."

"I feel terribly for them," she added.

Last Thursday, Dorit and PK announced their separation on Instagram, following "a lot of speculation about our marriage."

"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," the two began.

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the statement continued.