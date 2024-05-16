Olivia Munn Documented Breast Cancer Battle to Show Son She 'Fought to Be Here'

ABC

Munn, who had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy, also opens up about her desire to have "one more baby" after a successful egg retrieval process in an emotional interview with Michael Strahan.

Olivia Munn is opening up about her battle with breast cancer.

In an emotional sit-down with Michael Strahan on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, the 43-year-old got candid about her health journey and her desire to expand her family.

"You never know what's going on in someone's life," Munn said. "Privately, people are battling things that you'd never know."

She shocked both her fans and followers when she revealed her cancer diagnosis on Instagram in March. As part of her ongoing treatment, Munn has undergone a double mastectomy -- just 30 days after she was first diagnosed.

When asked about the first thing that came to her mind when she was told she had cancer, Munn replied, "Honestly, I just thought of my baby."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Munn, who shares two-year-old son Malcolm with partner John Mulaney, said the she made an effort to document much of her experience to pass down to her child in the event that her treatment was unsuccessful.

"If I didn't make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here," she tearfully admitted. "That I tried my best."

In addition to undergoing a double mastectomy, The Gateway actress was put into medically induced menopause. She has since had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy -- procedures done to surgically remove her uterus and ovaries.

Before that though, Munn underwent an egg retrieval process in the hopes of eventually having another child with the comedian.

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Munn speaks out to @michaelstrahan about her private cancer battle, fertility and what's next for her and her family: “Cancer takes down a lot of people ... and I just thought about my baby.” https://t.co/6kujnh6RZY pic.twitter.com/Wiq66QaiP5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2024 @GMA

"John and I had a long talk about it," she shared "We realized that we weren't done growing our family."

Given her cancer battle, the process of giving Malcolm a sibling hasn't exactly been straightforward.

"Right after the mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval and that's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew that there was a risk," Munn recalled. "Our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you and then we're gonna call it.' And then our doctor called and he said, 'Hey, so we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos.' And I, I mean, just started bawling crying. Both of us."

She continued, "We just really hope it works out for us to be able to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby."

While the cancer treatment has been exhausting, Munn said she's going to continue fighting the disease with a drug that will stop her body from growing the cancer producing hormones in her body.

"It's so tiring," Munn shared. "These drugs are so tiring and I know that I'm going to stay aggressive, I know I'm going to do it. ... It feels nonstop because it is nonstop."

Through all of this, Munn said she's learned she's "a lot braver" than she thought she was, but most important takeaway? Family is all that matters.