Boy, 10, Dies by Suicide After Bullying, Say Parents -- Hundreds Attend Funeral

WTHR / Facebook

"I held him in my arms. I did the thing no father should ever have to do," said Sammy Teusch's father -- as the boy's parents say they contacted his school about bullying 20 times.

This story contains references to suicide, and may be triggering for those affected by self-harm, suicide or suicidal thoughts.

A 10-year-old boy from Indiana has died by suicide after suffering relentless bullying at his school -- Greenfield Intermediate School -- according to his family.

On a GoFundMe page organized by Sammy Teusch's family, they write that the child "unexpectedly ended his time here on earth, Sunday May 5th 2024, as a result of bullying."

Speaking with 13WTHR, the boy's father, Sam Teusch, said, "I held him in my arms. I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and anytime I close my eyes, it's all I can see." His mother, Nicole, added, "He was my little boy. He was my baby. He was the youngest one."

According to Sammy's parents, their son was being bullied right up until the day he died, claiming they contacted their son's school 20 times about the bullying.

"They were making fun of him for his glasses in the beginning, then on to make fun of his teeth. It went on for a long time," Sam said, adding that things got physical.

"He was beat up on the school bus, and the kids broke his glasses and everything, and I called the school, and I'm like, 'What are you doing about this? It keeps getting worse, and worse, and worse. And it's not getting any better. In fact, it's getting worse,'" Sam said.

The two also mentioned a recent situation where Sammy felt cornered in the school bathroom.

According to the outlet, the superintendent at the school said no bullying report was ever submitted -- however, said that school administrators had regular conversations with the family throughout the year.

An investigation into Sammy's death is underway by Greenfield-Central Community Schools, along with the Greenfield Police Department.

"We were made aware of his death on Sunday afternoon, and we dispatched our crisis response team to both Greenfield Intermediate School and Greenfield Central Junior High School (where he has two siblings) to start the week," a statement from the district, via WANE 15, read.

"Our staff in Greenfield-Central has worked with the Teusch family quite a bit over the last 18 months. Contact between school personnel and the parents was frequent," they continued. "The parents did report the manner of death as a suicide, and we are investigating their claims related to bullying."

"Beyond our own investigations we are cooperating with the Greenfield Police Department in this matter," the statement concluded.

Sammy was laid to rest on Wednesday and nearly 200 people -- most of whom never met the boy -- showed up to pay tribute and show their support for his family. Among the guests were the child's classmates and more than 100 motorcyclists who acted as escorts.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday, May 17 between 8 pm and 10 pm at Depot Park in Greenfield. The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for the memorial service, which has already surpassed its goal of $30,000, reaching over $45,000.

"Sammy was the best kid with a wonderful personality. He was smart, funny, charming and deeply empathetic. He brightened the lives of anyone he encountered and was the life of the 'party,'" his family shared on the fundraising page. "I know my baby brother didn't deserve this. A kid with so much love and so much light gone too soon. None of this makes sense and I don't think it ever will ..."

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.