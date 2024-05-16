Savannah Gankiewicz Crowned Miss USA Following Noelia Voigt's Resignation

Instagram

"I stand with Noelia and admire her strength to step down and prioritize her mental health. Noelia, it was an honor of a lifetime to share the stage with you during your crowning," Gankiewicz said in her statement.

Just two weeks after Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt handed in her resignation, her crown was placed on first runner-up Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz's head.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model and activist was given the coveted title in a ceremony broadcast live from Waikiki with her family, friends and community in attendance. She was introduced by Miss Hawaii Jonelle Layfield (2008), Miss Hawaii Alicia Michioka (2003), Hawaii's Governor, Dr. Josh Green, and Miss USA president and CEO, Laylah Rose.

"I am so shocked right now and I'm just so tremendously grateful," Ganziewicz said. "While this decision was not made lightly, I firmly believe that this opportunity was meant for me and I'm ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart."

She continued, "As I embark on this unique reign, I am dedicated to taking action and making a difference"

Gankiewicz also took to Instagram to share some additional thoughts on the coronation, admitting that it was a decision she "did not make lightly."

The ceremony comes two days after Voigt's mother and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava's mother sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the alleged "mistreatment" of their daughters.

"The job of their dreams turned out to be a nightmare," Barbara Srivastava told GMA. "We could not continue this charade. The girls decided to step down, give up their dream of a lifetime, their crown, a national title, why would two girls decide to give that up?"

Both said their daughters signed NDAs they claim prohibit them from speaking out themselves.

In a resignation letter to the Miss USA organization obtained by GMA, Voigt wrote, "There is a toxic work environment within the Miss USA organization that, at best, is poor management and, at worst, is bullying and harassment i was made to feel unsafe at events without an effective handler and this culminated in being sexually harassed."

Voight resigned from her position on May 6, citing mental health as her reasons for stepping down.

"Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023. I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia," she shared in her statement on Instagram.

"I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you's to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter," the 24-year-old captioned her post before sharing her hope that her followers would "stick around to see what's next."

"The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," The Miss USA Organization said in a statement to TVLine.

Just two days following Voight's resignation, Miss Teen USA, Srivastava, announced that she too would be relinquishing her crown stating, "my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

However, Miss Teen USA's runner-up Stephanie Skinner, publicly declined to take over for Srivastava, unlike Gankiewicz's decision.

"In light of recent events, I have decided to decline the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. This was not an easy decision," Skinner wrote in a statement. "I hope for respect of my choice that this was a decision I never asked to make."