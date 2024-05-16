Sophie Turner Says Her 'Main Priority' Is Keeping Her Children Out of the Public Eye: 'It's Tough'

Getty

"And then you get the mom shaming, which you're talking about, where it's like, 'Well she's never seen with her children,'" said the actress, who shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months, with ex Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner is getting candid about raising her kids while in the spotlight.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, the actress -- who shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months, with estranged husband Joe Jonas -- shared that her "main priority" is to try to keep her children out of the public eye.

"I try and not be a mother in the public eye as much as possible, but I am a mom and I am in the public eye," Turner said. "So it's tough because my main priority is keeping my children away from that and, you know, give them the privacy."

"They never asked for eyes to be on them, and so that's my main priority. And then you get the mom shaming, which you're talking about, where it's like, 'Well she's never seen with her children,'" she added.

The mom of two shared that she won't bring her children with her if she's going to a place where she knows photos will be taken.

"That's the whole point is so that they're not seen, and if I'm going out somewhere where I know there'll be people taking pictures, I'm not gonna bring them," she said. "And now my daughter actually, I think she has a thing about pictures being taken because she's just grown up with cameras."

The Game of Thrones alum said one of her daughters will now decline even when her mom attempts to take photos of her.

"So now I can't take a good picture of her. Thanks, media," Turner quipped.

The 28-year-old recently opened up about "fighting" for her children amid her divorce from Jonas.

Jonas filed for divorce last September after four years of marriage, with Turner suing him for wrongful retention not long after, as she claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters’ passports and not allowing them to return to England on Sept. 20. Eventually, things between the pair cooled off, and they reached a custody agreement after the lawsuit was dropped.