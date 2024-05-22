Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Dad Accused of Forcing Son on Treadmill Before Death Is Stopped by Police

Asbury Park Press

Christopher Gregor was stopped in Tennessee two days after leaving his son's body at a New Jersey hospital; video -- which the jury won't see -- shows him slamming his ex while speaking with cops, before being asked whether he was headed for the border.

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment Christopher Gregor, the New Jersey dad accused of murdering his 6-year-old son, was stopped by police in Tennessee two days after the child's death.

The boy's father is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as well as first-degree murder in the death of his son, Corey Micciolo. The endangerment charge stems from an incident on March 20, 2021, where Christopher was seen forcing the boy to use a treadmill, which the child was seen falling off of six times in surveillance footage.

The boy died at the hospital on April 2, the same day he was brought there by his father. Christopher allegedly left his son alone in his dying moments, before leaving the hospital altogether and not answering calls from his ex -- the boy's mother -- or police.

Last week, during a hearing outside the presence of the jury about the admissibility of the footage in question, the video was shown to the court. While prosecutors have accused Gregor of fleeing New Jersey after his son's death, the defense reportedly hoped to use the video to show their client was cooperating with authorities.

The video was deemed inadmissible by the judge, who said it was filled with hearsay, according to Asbury Park Press.

The footage shows Gregor getting pulled over by police in Tennessee on April 4, two days after his son's death. In the clip, one of the officers can be heard telling another cop that Gregor was "shaking like a leaf" after being stopped -- while also wondering what he was doing in the state from New Jersey.

Gregor, wearing a sweatshirt he said he "ripped" the sleeves from, tells officers he's not "hiding" anything from them, but is also "a little freaked out" by the situation.

He appears to explain his son died from "some kind of internal bleeding" in the stomach area, adding that he "knew something was wrong in my gut" after the boy was dropped off at his place by his mother. He goes on to call the mother of his child a "special kind of dirtbag," as well as a "drug addict" he accused of planting marijuana inside his vehicle at one point. The child's mom, Breanna, was open about her issues with addiction earlier in the trial.

While speaking with authorities, Gregor also couldn't seem to recall whether he drove all the way to Arkansas or Texas before turning around and heading back to New Jersey. He says he "couldn't sleep," before one officer asks if he was trying to cross the border into Mexico. He, however, says he wasn't -- noting he was driving in the opposite direction when pulled over.

He also says that after heading back to Jersey, he stopped for food and a drink in Nashville, where he was also going to meet a female friend he picked up at a Tennessee airport. Police then explain they're taking the vehicle for processing, as well as his cell phone, with Gregor telling them, "No problem with that."

His parents reportedly got him a rental, before he returned to New Jersey. Gregor was first charged with endangering the welfare of a child in July 2021 over the treadmill incident, before he was later charged with murder in March 2022, after a consulting doctor determined the "pattern, distribution, and character of the injuries was consistent with ongoing abuse, and found that the manner of death was homicide."

Gregor has pled not guilty to murder; the defense has suggested Corey's bruises came from playing football and that the child died of sepsis from pneumonia.