Chace Crawford Reveals He Hooked Up With Gossip Girl Costar: 'Those Things Are Inevitable'

Getty

"It's the downtime," says Crawford of how cast hookups can happen. "You're doing this show, you're on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there's some pretty interesting people from all walks of life."

Hey Upper Eastsiders, Chace Crawford is spilling some serious Gossip Girl tea.

While appearing on Wednesday's all-new Call Her Daddy, Crawford looked back on his time on the popular teen drama, including some of the hookups that happened within the cast.

While confirming that he did get romantic with one of his costars during his run as Nate Archibald on The CW show, Crawford hinted that it may not have been one of the show's main cast members, which included actors like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Jessica Szohr.

"I would say those things are inevitable," The Boys star said coyly. "When you're in your 20s ... the thing is you're on these things -- people probably think it's these sexy scenes or whatever, that's like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching. It's the downtime. You're doing this show, you're on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there's some pretty interesting people from all walks of life."

He continued, "There's a lot of actors and people coming onto the show, over the years, and I was fortunate enough to have in the city a really good friend group. And everyone else has their little friend group. So you meet people in that wider circle, it's not just that tiny little circle. There's a lot of people involved. But again, it was like our college experience."

When asked by host Alex Cooper if he ever knew of relationships between costars he helped keep secret, he said "Absolutely," though he did not offer up any names.

That said, there's a likelihood it includes some of the IRL couples that did emerge during filming, like Lively and Penn Badgley, Szohr and Ed Westwick and Meester and Sebastian Stan -- all of whom have since moved on to other relationships.

As for what made some of those on-set trysts inevitable, Crawford said the time spent filming together coupled with the natural chemistry you sometimes have with a co-star can work to create a seriously spicy situation.

"The danger is if you connect right away with sense of humor, at least for me," he confessed. "Like if you have a rapport and can kind of banter, and give each other s--t. I'm like, 'Oh, I gotta watch out.'"

As for what his dating life looks like now, Crawford called it a "dumpster fire," telling Cooper he's been dabbling in the world of dating apps -- Raya, specifically -- but has had no luck.