Goldie Hawn Says She and Kurt Russell Hired a 'Guard' After Facing Two Home Invasions in Four Months

Getty

"They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets," Hawn revealed. "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies."

Goldie Hawn is opening up about a scary pair of incidents at her home.

While appearing on the latest episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Hawn revealed that she and longtime partner Kurt Russell were robbed not once but twice in four months.

Hawn, 78, said that she and Russell, 73, had gone out to dinner and were only away for a couple hours, when robbers had ransacked their home and taken some of their belongings.

"I walked into my closet and I just lost it," the Overboard actress said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

She continued, "And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies."

Hawn said that after the incident, she felt that "the odds are that's not gonna happen again," but it did, and this time, when she was alone in the house.

"I hear this big thump upstairs -- and I was alone; Kurt wasn't there -- and I went, 'What the hell was that?'" she told Ripa. "It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

The situation was so terrifying, Hawn said, that it prompted her to get a "guard" who accompanies her at almost all times, especially when she's alone.

"I'm never without a guard," she shared.

While Hawn noted that she has her kids Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Boston Russell "down the street," it feels good to have the guard nearby.

"We have a nice relationship with our guard. And you feel good, you feel good," she added.

Hawn has even contemplated moving out of Los Angeles -- but not totally because of the recent break ins, telling Ripa that son Wyatt's move to Atlanta has she and Russell considering re-locating down south.

"It's so lovely there, I said, 'Hey, guys, why don’t we all move there?'" Hawn said of Atlanta. "Because we all said if one moves, we all have to move together. That's what we've always said."

She then explained that the close-knit family would want to get a lot of land, so they could all live near each other.