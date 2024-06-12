How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their 'Sex Anniversary'

Getty

"Your sex-iversary?" asked a stunned Kris Jenner, after learning about the unique milestone Kourtney and her rocker husband celebrate annually.

While it's not uncommon for couples to celebrate their wedding anniversary, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker decided to also honor another relationship milestone: the first time they had sex.

Kourtney made the reveal on the latest episode of The Kardashians, while speaking to her mother Kris Jenner about how she planned to mark the occasion.

"Today is our 3-year anniversary of the first time we were ever together," Kourt told her mom, who reacted with shock while exclaiming, "This is your sex anniversary?"

Ignoring her, Kourtney added, "And then a year later, we got engaged." Undeterred, Kris again asked, "Your sex-iversary?"

Kourtney and Travis got engaged on October 16, 2021, apparently a year to the day of their first hookup. "We got engaged one year later, on the same date," Kardashian explained, telling Jenner she got Barker the "coolest gift" to celebrate.

Still surprised by the entire situation, Jenner asked her daughter, "You give gifts for the annual sex-versary?"

Defending the celebration, Kourt reiterated that it's "also our engagement," before explaining why they wanted to mark the non-traditional milestone.

"It's like, you have one life on this planet and I feel like we like to have an extra reason to [celebrate]," she said, before revealing Barker's present. "The movie that we watched the first time was True Romance and it's his favorite movie and so I found the wedding rings, the actual wedding rings from the movie."

The pair also dressed as Clarence and Alabama from the 1993 film for Halloween in 2021 ... though Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has said she found the couple's fascination with the movie "weird" since it was a movie she and Travis also "basically bonded over."

"I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to 'You're So Cool' from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance," she once told Us Weekly.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, on November 2023 -- just weeks after this episode was filmed. The birth will air next week.