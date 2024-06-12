Kate Winslet & James Cameron Set the Record Straight on Past Feud Rumors

Getty

The two addressed speculation that they had a strained relationship following the release of 'Titanic.'

Kate Winslet and James Cameron are setting the record straight on past rumors that they previously had beef.

The rumors began after Winslet discussed her negative experience filming 1997's Titanic, which was directed by Cameron.

"I would only work for Jim Cameron again for a lot of money," she told the Los Angeles Times.

While Winslet and Cameron didn't work again together until 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, they have now revealed in a new interview with Variety that they never had a strained relationship despite the years of rumors.

"There was never a rift between us," said Cameron, 69. "She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose. She and I have talked about the fact that she goes really, really deep, and her characters leave a lasting, sometimes dramatic impression on her."

"There's a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him," added Winslet, 48. "He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I'll try it."

Earlier this year, the actress detailed how "horrible" she felt amid her rise to fame following the success of Titanic.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," Winslet told Porter magazine in February.

"Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things.' And I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your f--kin' life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,'" she added.

Meanwhile, fans will see Winslet reprise her Avatar 2 role of Ronal in the third installment, which already completed filming and is in post-production.