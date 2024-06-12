Rob Kardashian Makes 'Disgusting' Cameo on The Kardashians as Malika Haqq Looks for Sperm

Hulu

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on his family's reality show this week, grossing out sister Khloe Kardashian in the process.

While he didn't appear on camera, Rob's voice was featured on Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians -- after family friend Malika Haqq confided in Khloe that she was looking for a sperm donor.

"Why don't you just ask Rob to give you some sperm. He's a good catch," suggested Khloe. "Excuse me, we'd like to keep this in the family. Would you like to donate?" Malika quipped, before Khloe reminded her, "You've already slept together."

Khloe then pulled out her phone and called up her brother.

"I'm with Malika ... real serious question though, Bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid," she began. And she was going to go to a sperm bank to get sperm. But I said, why not get it from you?"

"I can't [censored] anymore," he replied, getting a shocked reaction from both Khloe and Malika. While it's unclear what he said, Haqq asked, "Is it broke?" while Khloe told him, "You just have to put it in a cup."

"I can't [censored] anymore," he repeated, before Malika asked, "Are you tired from last night" and Khloe wondered, "What does that have to do for the sperm?" Again, he reiterated, "I just said I can't [bleep] anymore. What don't you get?"

"We have time to prepare her womb, so we can prepare your penis. You just simmer on this conversation," Khloe then told him, before Rob, one last time, told them, "I just told you I can't [bleep] anymore."

With that, Khloe told her brother she loved him, before hanging up while saying, "This is weirder than I thought." In a confessional, she added, "My brother is just, he's just disgusting. We can't ever just talk normal ... but I don't think there's a problem."

Later in the episode, Khloe joined Malika as she visited a sperm bank -- but the whole experience left Haqq wondering whether that was truly the right route for her to take. Khloe applauded her friend for doing her research, with Malika saying she wasn't "totally ruling it out" either.

The two were later joined by Kris Jenner and Scott Disick to go over other options, as Khloe asked whether they knew anyone who had "a little bit of sperm laying around." Scott's ears perked up, telling Haqq, "I've always wanted to bang you, let's do it."

Kris, meanwhile, told her to put together a list of men and get herself a turkey baster. Concluded Khloe: "This was maybe the wrong group to talk to about this."