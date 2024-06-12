Why Khloe Kardashian Thinks Kendall Jenner Is 'Wasting' Her Life

"Let me be you for a second," exclaims Khloe, as she says she'd be "Hooking up with every person, drunk as a skunk" if she could spend a "Freaky Friday" as her sister.
Khloe Kardashian would love to spend a day in sister Kendall Jenner's supermodel shoes.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was dressing up as Kim for Halloween -- and planned to caption her post, "Freaky Friday," referring to the body-swap film of the same name.
After being informed of the costume, Khloe was asked by a producer which of her sister's she'd switch places with if given the chance.
"I would have to say Kendall Jenner, because why the f--k not?" she answered, without missing a beat. "I want to be a supermodel. Going around town, I could hook up with this person -- not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that. Hooking up with every person, drunk as a skunk, no kids, no f--king responsibilities."
She then corrected herself, saying that Jenner does, of course, have responsibilities of her own ... just very different ones than Khloe has in her own day-to-day life.
"You know what I mean. Like, I don't have to wake up for car pool, I don't have to make someone's f--king lunch. I am a f--king supermodel with my f--king doberman and a f--king tequila bottle for breakfast," she continued.
Of her imaginary hookups, she added she'd love to just "leave that man wherever I just f--ked him last night."
Khloe concluded her playful rant by reminding viewers that Kendall "doesn't do any of those things" she had just listed off -- before adding, "that's why she's wasting her life. You're wasting it Kendall, let me be you for a second!"
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.