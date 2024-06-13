Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted in Oklahoma Following Disappearance: Police

Getty / Instagram

Bryson City Police Department confirmed to TooFab that Wayt had been seen in Oklahoma after going missing from the North Carolina city over the weekend.

Amber Portwood's fiancé, Gary Wayt, has been spotted following his his disappearance over the weekend, this according to police.

Wayt, who went missing Sunday after attending a wedding in the North Carolina mountains with Portwood, has been seen outside the state. The Bryson City Police Department confirmed to TooFab that Wayt was spotted in Oklahoma on Tuesday, after apparently making the drive from North Carolina to the Sooner state.

Both Wayt and Portwood are from Indiana.

The alleged sighting comes after an impassioned plea from the Teen Mom star, who begged fans to be on the lookout for Wayt after he left their North Carolina cabin with only his car keys and wallet in tow.

"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," Portwood said during an appearance on Elle Bee's YouTube channel. "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that, OK. He is a missing person right now."

In the video, Portwood noted that police were abreast of all the details regarding Wayt's disappearance, telling viewers that Wayt took off without his phone following an "emotional" discussion between the pair which stemmed from "his parents being Vietnamese," and their differing backgrounds.

"We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him," she assured fans. "I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship. Please understand this, people change."

The reality star also told fans to "pray" for his safe return.

Portwood is not the only one issuing the public's help to find her fiancé -- her ex, Gary Shirley has also shared a post of his own, tagging both Tiger King's Carole Baskin and his wife Kristina, in his post about Wayt's disappearance.

"We need to find this man @carolebaskincat @kristina_shirley3," Shirley wrote, tagging both Baskin and his wife, Kristina. He added, "🙏 Prayers for a safe return. #findgary.

Portwood's co-star, Briana DeJesus is also aiding efforts to help find Wayt, taking to social media to raise awareness about his disappearance.

"Please help find Amber's fiancé as he is a MISSING PERSON," she wrote Tuesday. Shirley replied in the comments section, writing, "Prayers. For my fellow Gary."