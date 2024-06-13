Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Living with Fiancée & Her Friends, Reveals Why His Credit Score 'Bombed'

Getty

"It's kinda like a 'New Girl' situation," Graziadei's fiancée Kelsey Anderson joked, while also revealing she quit her job as a project manager after the show.

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson are opening up about their current living situation -- and it's a bit unconventional for a newly-engaged couple.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick's podcast Trading Secrets, Graziadei revealed that he's currently residing with Anderson and her roommates following their time on the show.

The former tennis pro -- who starred on Season 28, which aired earlier this year and was filmed in 2023 -- moved in with his fiancée and her friends into their four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in New Orleans, where Anderson was residing before the show. (She told Tartick that she pays about $1200 for rent and utilities.)

"He was just living with his sister, so I was like, 'You can move in with me.' I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in," Anderson, 25, said of her fiancé. "They're like, 'We can't wait to get to know Joey.'"

"It's kinda like a New Girl situation," she jokingly added, referring to the Zooey Deschanel sitcom.

"I'm on a comedy sketch right now. I feel like I'm full-on in a New Girl situation," Graziadei agreed.

The pair also got candid about their finances, with Graziadei revealing that his finances took a hit while he was on The Bachelor.

"[My credit score] was at 730, and I went on the show, and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn't answer for two and a half months," he recalled. "I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f--k?"

"I bought like something online for a hundred bucks and never paid it off and I went on a TV show, and I come back, and my credit score bombed," he continued. "I was like, 'I can't even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.'"

Since then, Graziadei said he's been making purchases left and right to build up his credit. "I'm spending as much money as possible!" he said.

While contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are not paid, leads earn a minimum of $100,000, according to Reality Steve.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Anderson also revealed that she quit her job as a project manager after her time on The Bachelor because of her post-show commitments.

"Joey's my security blanket," she said.

While Graziadei and Anderson are living in New Orleans now, they said they plan to move to New York by the end of the year. Anderson, meanwhile, shared that she hopes to get another job in project management.