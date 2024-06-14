Did Carl Radke Call Producers to Film Lindsay Hubbard Breakup? Andy Cohen Sets Record Straight

Bravo

"I want to make a point that I think is important..." Cohen began telling the Summer House cast during the reunion. "You guys don't decide what is shot on this show."

Summer is officially over as the Summer House reunion comes to an end -- along with Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship.

During part two of the reunion -- which primarily focused on how the ending of Radke and Hubbard's engagement played out -- Andy Cohen took a moment to clarify a rumor suggesting Radke called producers to film the break up.

"Why is your first call to our producers when you're having thoughts that you want to call off a wedding?" Hubbard asked Radke.

Cohen, however, responded before Radke could answer, setting the record straight about what gets filmed and what doesn't.

"I want to make a point that I think is important. Y'all, and I think you all know this, you guys don't decide what is shot on this show. Production decides what is shot on this show," he said.

"You guys had this horrible weekend, production wanted to follow up and see the aftermath of this terrible weekend. They shot those two, they wanted to shoot you two," he said. "So, I just want to say the notion that Carl called and said, 'I want you to come to my apartment to film ...'"

Hubbard then attempted to clarify her question, saying, "I'm not saying that's how the conversation went." However, Radke called out how she has been pushing that narrative to the press.

"I asked 'cause I'm curious and I get to ask these questions," Cohen continued. "But I asked production, 'When you went there, did you know that was gonna happen?' They told me they did not know."

Hubbard sat down with Amanda Hirsch's June 4th Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode -- after filming the reunion -- where she continued to claim Radke called up producers of the show to film their breakup after production had already wrapped on the season.

"I get it, we film a TV show." she said. "But I thought that our relationship was beyond TV."

She also revealed she hasn't spoken with her ex since filming the Summer House reunion, despite both of them recently attending a wedding in Portugal. She went on to deny she and her new beau are expecting a child together, saying that while they're in a good place, they aren't looking to start a family just yet.

Hubbard confirmed in January 2022 that she was dating Radke amid speculations of them being a twosome. By May that same year, they had moved in together and a wedding proposal quickly followed.

Leading up to the reunion, the pair have been fighting about everything from Radke's career endeavors and sobriety to Hubbard's tone and delivery. The couple sat down at the end of the May 30 episode to end their engagement, just two months before their wedding in November 2023.

Most of the recent season of Summer House was filmed before Hubbard and Radke split. So, viewers had been waiting all season to find out how the engagement between Radke and Hubbard fell apart in the series' season eight finale.

It was clear there was no fixing their relationship after Radke confessed his desire to call off the wedding, citing what he saw as Hubbard's lack of support for his goals as the main reason.

However, in an interview with E! News, Radke revealed that Hubbard questioning his sobriety contributed to his decision of calling off their engagement in the summer of 2023.

"That was something that had gone on before in the relationship," Radke explained. "Which is very unfortunate when you're committing to a life of sobriety and wanting to live with purpose. I think people will understand how difficult that could be."

However, Radke -- who insisted he's still three years sober -- emphasized that there were also other reasons behind the relationship breaking down.