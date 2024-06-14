Kate Middleton Offers Chemotherapy Update, New Photo Ahead of King's Birthday Parade Appearance

Getty

Middleton opens up about going through "good days and bad days" as her chemotherapy treatment continues.

Nearly three months after revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world, Kate Middleton shared an update on her treatment on Friday.

Alongside a photo of herself standing against a tree in a blazer and blue jeans, the Princess of Wales opened up about her ongoing chemotherapy treatment, after first thanking everyone for their support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she began.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she continued. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She explained that her treatment will continue "for a few more months," but she plans to "engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home" on days she feels "well enough" to do so.

Middleton also confirmed she'll be attending the King's Birthday Parade -- known as Trooping the Colour -- over the weekend and expressed hope to "join a few public engagements over the summer," while acknowledging she's "not out of the woods yet."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," she concluded. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Middleton first revealed her diagnosis back in May, following weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.

"I underwent abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," Middleton shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

She continued, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Middleton went on to call the news a "huge shock" and noted that she and husband, Prince William, have been doing "everything" they can to "process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she explained.

Middleton also noted that she told their children that she is "well," and is getting stronger every day as she focuses on things that will help her heal, "in my mind, body and spirits." She also took a moment to thank William for being by her side during this difficult time, as well as the "support and kindness" shown by people around the world as she works to recover.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she urged. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."