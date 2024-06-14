Former Officer Arrested for Shooting OnlyFans Video, Groping Breast While on Duty: Police

Metropolitan Police Department / OnlyFans

The Nashville officer, Sean Herman, was fired one day after detectives became aware of the video.

A former Nashville police officer found himself on the other side of the law this week, after he was arrested for allegedly making an OnlyFans video while on the clock.

Sean Herman, 33, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of felony official misconduct for his alleged role in an adult video filmed while he was on duty. Per police, the video was shot on April 26 in a Madison-area warehouse parking lot while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer in the Madison Precinct.

In the footage, Herman allegedly took part in "a mock traffic stop," during which a woman can be heard telling the man filming that she wasn't "going to get a ticket" and would instead show the officer "my t--s." While the officer's face can't be seen and is filmed from the chest down, his cruiser, patrol car and a patch which appears to be for the Metro Nashville Police Department on his shoulder are clearly visible.

Per News Channel 5, the officer identifies himself as "Officer Johnson," before groping the woman's bare breasts and grabbing his genitals through his pants. The video was titled, "Can't believe he didn't arrest me" -- and, according to the outlet, Herman is the one who "asked to do the stunt."

Police say detectives from their Specialized Investigations Division became aware of the video in early-May and identified Herman as the man in the video. He was fired on May 9, the day after they learned of the footage.

"His actions were totally outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to every MNPD employee and this agency as a whole," a spokesperson for the department told FOX 17 news at the time.