The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Mourns Passing of Canine Costar: 'Best TV Buddy Ever'

"Will miss u buddy," Reedus wrote of the Belgian Malinois, who is named Seven, and played his character's canine pal, Dog, on the AMC series.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is mourning the passing of his beloved costar.

On Thursday, AMC announced the sad news that Reedus' onscreen dog had died, sharing photos of the adorable Belgian Malinois, who is named Seven, on Instagram. The pup played Dog on the drama series, the canine best friend to Reedus' character, Daryl Dixon.

"Rest in peace, Seven. #TWD's best boy," AMC captioned the Instagram post.

Reedus, 55, took to his own Instagram profile to pay tribute to his furry pal.

Alongside a photo of himself and Seven together on a beach, the actor simply wrote, "7." He added in the comments section, "Will miss u buddy."

Reedus went on to share more sweet photos of himself with his on-screen canine companion on his Instagram Stories.

"Gonna miss u seven.💔 Best tv buddy ever," he wrote.

Meanwhile, other stars of The Walking Dead also mourned Seven's passing, taking to the comments section of AMC's Instagram post.

Lynn Collins, who starred as Leah on the show, wrote, "Oh nooooooooo 😭."

Khary Paxton, who played Ezekiel, commented, "😞❤️."

"🥺💔 #ForeverAGoodBoy," said Angel Theory, who portrayed Kelly in the series.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead's last showrunner, Angela Kang, also reacted to the news. She reshared a post from the official Walking Dead Instagram account on her Instagram Stories.

"Rest in Peace to the bestest boy in the #TWDUniverse, Seven," the post's caption read, to which Kang wrote alongside it, "RIP Seven 😢."

Seven joined The Walking Dead in Season 9, and appeared on the show until it ended in Season 11 in November 2022.

Years before Seven appeared on the show, Reedus petitioned for Daryl to have a dog.

While speaking with ComicBook.com back in 2018, the star opened up about working alongside the canine.

"We just did a scene the other day that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it came out so much better," Reedus said at the time. "He'll probably be running the show. It's great! I love it. He loves me, too."