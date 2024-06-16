Everything One Direction Has Recently Said About A Reunion

Getty

"I fear that it's not a yes or no question."

It’s been over a decade since the world was introduced to One Direction -- but after achieving massive success, they walked away from it all in 2015. Since then, the group has been on an extended hiatus, working on new ventures and solo careers, many of which have proven to be just as successful.

But for the past eight years, fans have been waiting on bated breath for any word on when Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis and Zayn would be reuniting. Through the years, the guys have teased the possibility of a reunion, keeping fans hopeful that they’ll one day get back together.

With the recent release of Zayn’s new album, fans are again wondering if the group is any closer to working together once again.

Here’s what One Direction has recently said about the possibility of a reunion…

Harry Styles

In 2022, Harry shared that the thought of a reunion was “really nice” and hoped there would be a time in the future when every member of the group was ready for it.

“I very much enjoyed those albums…I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great,” he said on the Spout podcast

Then in April 2023, Harry got fans even more hopeful for a future reunion, sharing that he wasn’t ruling it out of his future plans. When asked about whether the band would get back together soon, Harry admitted that he could see it happening.

“I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I would never say never to that...If there was a time when we all felt that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” Harry said during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Liam Payne

Around the same time, Liam played coy about a potential reunion while talking to Delicious TV -- but let fans know that the 1D guys had recently created a group chat where they were actively talking to one another.

Liam also showed his support for his fellow bandmate Louis at the premiere of his All of Those Voices documentary. After watching the film, Liam took to his Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to Louis, writing that he was so proud to see him succeed though tough times.

“I’m so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I’ve never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same,” Liam wrote.

Niall Horan

In 2023, Niall shared his own thoughts about a reunion after Harry said that there was potential for it to happen in the future. Niall told ET Canada that he agreed with Harry and while he noted there “hadn’t been a conversation” yet, he assured fans that they would definitely know about it when there was.

Niall also spoke out about the group chat, telling E! News that there had been “three or four group chats” over the years but this time, the bandmates had been communicating with each other more frequently.

“Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it’s been great. I’m sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I’d see some messages,” Niall said.

Then in June, Niall told Zane Lowe that the group was still speaking “regularly” but the reunion conversation still hadn’t officially happened. He also opened up about what a reunion would look like for the group, explaining that “it could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

Louis Tomlinson

Louis has also shared that he’s open to a reunion but says he can’t see it happening for quite a while. Back in 2022, he told The Telegraph that he didn’t see the group getting back together for “at least another 10 years” but foresaw a time when it would all come together.

“When you look at it on paper, it’s like, ‘How the f--k’s it all gonna fit back together?’ We’re all making very different music, doing our own thing, all busy all the time,” Louis told the outlet. “So I don’t see anything happening for at least another 10 years, but you never know. It looks pretty jumbled. But I think there is a world where it all kind of fits together.”

Then in February 2023, he told The Times that “getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now, but I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion...I’d be up for that.”

Zayn Malik

Zayn is the only member of One Direction who hasn’t directly spoken out about the possibility of a reunion. While he says he now looks back on his time in the group in a “much fonder light” than he used to, it’s still unclear where he stands. Fans are still holding out hope that Zayn will be on board though because in 2022, he took to Instagram to post a video singing the group’s song “Night Changes.”

In May, however, he did talk about his time in the group and his regrets.

"The one thing I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough," Malik said. "I feel like I just took things too seriously. I'm grateful that I'm able to be happier now. I can actually enjoy things and own my own perspective a bit. You know, like glass half full versus it being half empty. That's my choice. I get to decide what that is."