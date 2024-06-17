Carrie Underwood's Home Catches Fire; Crews Rushed To The Property to Extinguish

Getty / Facebook

Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, their children, and three pets were all home when the fire broke out.

Country artist Carrie Underwood's Tennessee property caught fire on Sunday night.

Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher and their children were home, The Tennessean reported, when their garage caught alight, sounding the alarm with firefighters in their area.

The blaze began around 9:40pm in Williamson County's Pinewood community with firefighters alerted to the alarm in their area, which they then upgraded to a "structure fire".

Crews flew to the scene from all stations in the area and upon arrival discovered flames coming from the garage. Dinah Wade, a spokesperson with Williamson County Fire and Rescue, told the newspaper it is believed an off-road UTV caught fire, which then spread to the garage.

Fortunately, crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent spread into the house, though pockets of fire inside the walls meant it took several hours to fully put it out.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control due to the family's having a 10,000-gallon water tank on the remote premises.

According to WKRN, a spokesperson for Underwood released a statement, which reads:

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."