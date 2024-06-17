RHOBH's PK Kemsley Says He's Six Months Sober Amidst His Separation from Wife Dorit

Getty

The father of five revealed his sobriety is the "greatest gift" to his kids as he reaches the six month milestone.

Paul 'PK' Kemsley has taken to Instagram to open up about his journey to sobriety.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a screenshot of his sobriety timeline to Instagram to commemorate Father's Day.

The timeline, taken from the Twelve Steps app, shows his progress at just over six months sober.

"On Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober," PK captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, June 16.

"Grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months. Happy Father’s Day to all you great dads out there doing your best."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

PK shares two children with main Bravo cast member, Dorit -- 10-year-old Jagger Kemsley and 8-year-old Phoenix Kemsley -- but before he met The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2011, he was married to his ex-wife, Loretta Gold, and they had three children together -- daughters Atlanta and Tatum, and son Daniel.

His sober announcement comes amid his separation from Dorit. In May the Kemsleys announced the news on Instagram, following "a lot of speculation about our marriage."

"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," the two began their joint statement.

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the statement continued.

The two concluded, "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

The split comes after Kemsley addressed her issues with PK on the most recent season of RHOBH, and especially the reunion, back in March.

Viewers saw the pair struggle throughout the season, as Dorit grappled with her PTSD following a home invasion and her husband's apparent lack of understanding of what she was going through mentally. After admitting they had some "challenging years" back in October -- while also denying separation rumors -- Dorit was asked by host Andy Cohen what happened.

"After we wrapped, things got progressively worse and him and I were probably at an all-time bad," she said, explaining PK even stayed with Boy George in a hotel for a couple of weeks while at their lowest. "We were struggling and we were working through things," she added, reiterating she didn't see his time at a hotel as them living "separate lives" at all.

At the time of her appearance, she told Cohen things between them were "better than ever" -- this after PK stopped drinking.

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I think it's difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much," she explained then. "He gave up drinking. He's been sober for 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment. Things are, knock on wood, as good as they could possibly be."

All these months later and PK is still on track with his sobriety. Congratulations on the milestone!