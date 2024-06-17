Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Fan Obsession with Barry Keoghan Relationship

Getty

"I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about," the "Espresso" singer shares.

Sabrina Carpenter is getting candid about her relationship with Barry Keoghan. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Carpenter addressed the public obsession surrounding her and the Saltburn star, and how she's handled fame as her rising star continues to soar.

"How do I skirt around this question?" Carpenter coyly quipped when asked if Keoghan is her boyfriend. "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do."

Turning the conversation back to her music, the "Please Please Please" singer said while part of her wants a bit of privacy where her love life is concerned, she understands fans' interest in the couple.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last year, and all but confirmed their relationship after posing for photos together at the Met Gala. They most recently cemented the coupling in the visual for Carpenter's recently released "Please Please Please" off her highly anticipated album, Short n' Sweet. In the video, Keoghan plays her love interest.

"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about," she continued. "That's something that comes with the territory."

As for what she wants fans to take away from her music, the 25-year-old said she hopes to "guide them through their life" through her mistakes.

"I think the more open I am with my experiences, the more that other people are like, 'Oh, maybe that’s OK that that happened to me. It's not the end of the world,'" Carpenter told the outlet.

While Carpenter's been on the scene for some time, her rise to the top has been fueled in recent months by what's being considered the hit of the summer, "Espresso," and there's no plans to brew a pot of decaf anytime soon, with Carpenter noting that music was always Plan A.

"I'm just annoying. I'm literally just annoying," she quipped. "I never had the Plan B, and it wasn't even a thought in my mind that it wouldn't work out. I just always knew it was about not if it would happen but when it would happen."

Being thrust into the spotlight with big hits, a superstar boyfriend by her side, and touring alongside Taylor Swift has also brought its fair share of headlines, particularly where Swift is concerned.

Carpenter made waves after she posed for Swift's enemy, Kim Kardashian's loungewear line, SKIMS, but she said the move didn't cause any issues between her and Swift, and she didn't "pay attention" to the online criticism she got for doing it.

"As much as people want to believe you're tuned into every little thing, I'm not because I'm constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter maintained of Swift. "So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have time to do."