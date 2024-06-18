Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Video of Her 'Dirty' Bathwater Goes Viral

Instagram

After Teigen's husband John Legend shared video of her naked in the tub, it wasn't long until the trolls came out.

A video of Chrissy Teigen on her husband John Legend's Instagram made waves on Monday -- all over some footage of the model in the bath!

In the video, Teigen, who shares four children with Legend, was recorded sitting naked in the tub while using one hand to scrub her leg with a washcloth while her other arm preserved her modesty.

In the video Legend asks, "What is happening here?", before Teigen responds by telling her other half, "Getting all my body makeup off." The musician also captioned the post, "Sometimes you gotta exfoliate! @chrissyteigen's favorite @loved01skin product", referring to an exfoliating cleanser from his skin care brand, Loved01.

Despite her explanation in the video and Legend's caption, however, fans took to the comment section to question her dirty bathwater.

One fan said "Damn. She need to let that dirty water drain before posing on social media" Another wrote, "too much dirt for just one body , not showering enough i believe."

Others pointed out Legend's product and the fact Teigen already explained herself in the video itseld.

"Can y’all stop acting so dense? She said it’s makeup and this is obviously product placement/advertisement for HIS product. Not just a random video of her in a tub. Use your brains, it’s only Tuesday," said one fan.

Another commented, "The best ad ever! The proof is in the water!"

Teigen also took to the comment section to address the brownish water and said, "the water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!"

Despite her clarification in the comment section, Teigen took to her stories on Tuesday after being tagged in someone else's post stating that the "tub is for soaking not bathing" and tagging her.

Teigen's responded with "I was soaking my body makeup off then showering but thank u for your tips thank you for the tag" -- before sharing in a followup story, "TUBS ARE NOT FOR BATHING, the internet is unhinged."

Neither Teigen or Legend have responded to the many other commenters who questioned why he would post a naked video of his wife in the first place -- with some even saying they were "unfollowing him for this."

Some came to the 38-year-old model's defense there too, however, including one fan who wrote. "The people freaking out about legs and arms ... you've been to the beach right?"