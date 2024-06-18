Dua Lipa Willing to 'Take The Hit' After Facing Backlash For Speaking Out on Palestine

Getty

Dua Lipa isn't shying away from speaking up.

In a new interview with the U.K.'s Radio Times, the "Houdini" singer opened up about the backlash she's received for expressing pro-Palestinian views.

In addition to hateful comments she's received online, she was recently referenced in a Israeli drill rap song that called for violence against public figures who have expressed support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict, which per the Gazan Health Ministry, has resulted in the death of over 37,000 civilians, and more than 1,200 Israelis following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

"When I speak about things that are political, I double -- triple-check myself to be, 'OK, this is about something that is way bigger than me, and it's necessary' -- and that’s the only reason I'm posting it. That is my only solace in doing that," Dua, who most recently added her voice to the widespread condemnation of the Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee camp, told the outlet.

She continued, "It's always going to be met with a backlash and other people's opinions, so it's a big decision. I balance it out, because ultimately I feel it's for the greater good, so I'm willing to [take that hit]."

While music is still at the forefront of everything she does, the British-born singer said speaking up comes natural to her given her own parents, who are from Bosnia and Albania, respectfully, were forced to flea Kosovo in 1992 at the start of the Bosnian War.

"[Speaking up is] a natural inclination for me, given my background and heritage, and that my very existence is somewhat political -- it's not something that is out of the ordinary for me to be feeling close to," Dua maintained.

The "Dance The Night" performer is just one of many celebrities to speak out on the subject, joining a group called Artists4Ceasefire -- which includes the likes of Drake, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck, Nicola Coughlan and others, who are calling for an end to the violence in the region.

Coughlan, most notably, has raised nearly $2 million dollars for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, and has been photographed wearing her Artists4Ceasefire pin throughout the Bridgerton press tour.

Gigi and Bella Hadid have also been vocal about their support for Palestine -- the country their father is from and was born in -- donating a combined $1 million to organizations that support relief and humanitarian efforts in the area.