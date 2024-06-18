Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In New York

Getty

Timberlake was been charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane, following a night out in New York's Sag Harbor.

Justin Timberlake has been released after a traffic stop in New York's Sag Harbor resulted in the "SexyBack" singer being arrested for a DWI.

According to TMZ, Timberlake was arraigned and released without bail Tuesday morning after being charged with one count of DWI, cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane.

As for the traffic stop, law enforcement sources tell the outlet that cops saw Timberlake was glassy-eyed and say they smelled alcohol on his breath after pulling him over. They say he failed the field sobriety test when asked to do a one-legged stand and a walk and turn.

The 43-year-old musician was reportedly asked take a breathalyzer test as well, but he refused.

Per TMZ, Timberlake was partying at the American Hotel prior to the traffic stop, which occurred after he blew a stop sign not far from the hotel. Cops saw that and began to follow him, deciding to pull Timberlake over after he began swerving.

The outlet also notes that several of Timberlake's friends rushed to the scene and tried to convince cops to cut him a break, but they refused.

Timberlake was handcuffed and arrested, and will be due in court July 26.

Timberlake, who is currently on tour, is slated to perform Friday and Saturday in Chicago. How this arrest will impact those shows and his tour dates going forward, remains to be seen.