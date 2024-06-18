Kylie Jenner Shares Her Day in the Office at Khy, Design Inspirations, Fit Tests Every Look Herself

Getty

Even after hitting billionaire status, Kylie Jenner continues to expand her beauty and fashion empire -- revealing just how hands-on she is with her online fashion boutique Khy.

As noted by People at the time, Khy hit $1 million in sales in just the first hour. Now, the 26-year-old Kardashians star is sharing just how involved she is with the venture, and every single product they spotlight on their website.

As for why she's expanded beyond her billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics brand after less than 10 years, Jenner said that she loves "beauty and fashion." She told the outlet, "I have always had a special place in my heart for design, and an appreciation of the artistry behind the brands that I love."

"I want to see who’s doing cool things and specializes in a specific look," she said, while sharing she draws inspiration from the "most stylish city," Paris, as well as vintage fashion weeks and -- at least as of right now -- the styles of the 1990s.

Khy focuses almost exclusively on limited collections by designers from around the world, with a new drop every few weeks or so. And while the company has a whole team involved in its day-to-day operations, Jenner is still very involved with the whole process.

She said that her vision for the company is to create pieces "that would be interesting to the Khy audience, but staying true to the designer throughout the whole process." And that process is as the heart of Jenner's role at the Los Angeles-based company, as she detailed how she spends her time.

"A day at the office usually includes meetings with the design team, mood board creations, drop calendar planning, looking at sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns, and then fit testing pieces from upcoming drops," Jenner explained.

By fit test, she means that she makes it her goal "to try on every prototype we create and make sure it has a great fit and feel. I only want to put out designs that I actually love and want to wear, so it’s really important for me to test out every piece firsthand and make sure it's perfect."

At the same time, she acknowledges that she is neither the sole fit model, or even the main one. Khy pieces range from 00 to 4X, so there's a whole team of people helping to make sure each piece is a great fit for people of all sizes.