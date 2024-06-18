Scheana Shay Addresses Nose Job Rumors

Bravo / Getty

"I really see why everyone thinks that," the 'Vanderpump Rules' star admitted.

Scheana Shay is setting the record straight on rumors that she's gone under the knife.

While answering fan questions on the most recent episode of her Scheanaigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star denied speculation that she's had a rhinoplasty, more commonly known as a nose job.

"Despite popular opinion, I legitimately have not had a nose job, but I really see why everyone thinks that I have," Scheana, 39, said.

"When I see a photo of me from [Vanderpump Rules] Season 1, specifically from the right side, and then I see a photo of me from Season 11 -- with perfect glam -- from the left side, my face legit does look different on both sides," she added.

The Bravo star noted that another fan asked why she only shows "one side" of her face.

"I just prefer my left side ... I just feel like I know my angles more now," she explained. "And I have much better glam than I did back then."

"But I totally get it. If I see a side-by-side of a before and after, I'm like, 'Damn, it does look like I've had work done,'" she admitted.

However, Scheana said that if she did get plastic surgery, she would have been open and honest with her fans about it.

"I would've posted about it. So, no. Anything I get done in the future, if I do, you will see it," she stressed.

The mom of one has been open about getting Botox injections, and even mentioned it on the latest episode of her podcast.