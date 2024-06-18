Usher's Secret to His Fit Physique: No Food on Wednesdays!

Getty

The 45-year-old opens up about his diet and workout routine ahead of his new tour.

Usher has revealed the secret to his washboard stomach, opening up about his performance at this year's Super Bowl and upcoming tour an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

This superstar remains disciplined when it comes to his health and wellness routine, which he says includes fasting, juices and mindfulness practices.

According to the singer, mornings are a very crucial time for him -- and he usually starts his day with hot celery juice mixed with lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper.

"I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate," said Usher. "One thing that is a frequent practice is yoga. It really does help to activate my organs and get my mind moving in the right direction.”

The 45-year-old Grammy-winner said he doesn't like to eat breakfast before doing some kind of physical activity, such as "taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun." Once he finally gets to eat his first meal of the day, the "Love in This Club" singer said he usually goes for protein, either opting for "eggs scrambles with cheese" or his eggs "poached or over easy."

As a ritual, the singer also implements something he said his "grandmother practiced" -- telling the outlet, "I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water."

As for his fitness routine, that typically includes a lot of outdoor activities.

"I've had minor surgeries on my knee, I had a torn meniscus. Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going and bike riding. Weight lifting, don't do a lot of that," he revealed.

Usher also told the news outlet that his 2024 Super Bowl Performance -- which included appearances from Alicia Keys, Lil' Jon, Ludacris, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R. -- was "one of the hardest 15 minutes that I’ll ever have in my life."