21-Year-Old Charged with Killing 15-Year-Old Girlfriend Hours Before Middle School Graduation

GoFundMe

Ahliana Dickey's family was concerned when she failed to show up for her graduation that day, while a witness reported seeing the teen screaming at her boyfriend -- "Get off me, get away from me, I don't want to be with you anymore!" -- before hearing gunshots.

A young girl's life was tragically cut short on the day of her middle school graduation. 15-year-old Ahliana Dickey never made it to the ceremony, prompting her family to try and find her. What they found was tragedy.

At 6:10 p.m. on June 14 in Lowell, MA, Dickey's grandmother called local police to report she'd found her granddaughter "possibly deceased inside her Lawrence Street home." The victim was found in a first-floor bedroom "with apparent gunshot wounds." Police reported finding shell casings on the scene, as well.

Her 21-year-old boyfriend, Trevor Bady, has been arrested and charged with her shooting death. He is also facing additional charges of home invasion, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm with 500 feet of a building.

According to a released posted to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office website, it had been an abusive relationship even before it turned deadly.

The two had been together as a couple "for some period of time," per District Attorney Marian Ryan in a press conference regarding the case. She also shared that Dickey had only turned 15 six weeks before her death.

The release also detailed an apparent witness to the altercation preceding Dickey's death. This person called police "shortly after midnight on June 14" from the same street. "The caller reported hearing a female screaming 'get off me, get away from me, I don't want to be with you anymore.' The caller also reported hearing gunshots."

By the time police arrived at the scene, they were unable to find either party. Video taken in the area, though, corroborated the witness call, showing the young teen -- later ID'd as Dickey -- shouting for help before midnight, with a male leaving her house shortly after midnight. Between the two was the sound of gunshots.

The District Attorney's office claims, per its release, that "the defendant had allegedly taken an Uber to and from the victim's home before and after the murder." The driver also reportedly "expressed concern" over their "suspicious passenger."

The victim's family, including her grandmother and father, was on hand for Bady's arraignment Tuesday in Lowell Country District Court as he was charged with first-degree murder. Not guilty pleas were entered into court on his behalf.

Dickey had reportedly confided to at least one person just days before her death that Bady "made statements such as, 'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your grandma.' And that he was going to shoot up her house," prosecutor Chris Tarrant told the court at Bady's arraignment, per Boston Fox affiliate, WFXT.

Bady has been ordered held without bail.