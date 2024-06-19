Kourtney Kardashian Shares Footage of Rocky's Birth, Reveals Kris Jenner Crashed Delivery

Hulu

Kourtney and Travis' personal videos are shown during The Kardashians -- revealing how Barker played the drums in their hospital suite, how they had sex to get the delivery "going," and what "perfect song" was playing when Rocky entered the world.

Rocky Thirteen Barker has finally made his debut on The Kardashians.

Thursday's new episode included his birth, with parents Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sharing their personal home movies with production showing their moments together before heading to the hospital, as well as inside the delivery room.

Leading up to Rocky's arrival, Travis said he was a "little frightened" about natural birth, while Kourt told him she wouldn't allow him to be "down there" when their child exited the birth canal.

"You don't want me to see her like that?" he asked, referring to Kardashian's vagina. "To be traumatized, by your favorite thing in the world," she replied.

The pair first went to the hospital on October 29 after Kourtney started having contractions. But after a while, "nothing" happened, so the pair decided to go home for a bit. Per Kardashian, they grabbed some food, showered, went to sleep for a bit and then "had sex to get things going, to see if that helps; it can help sometimes."

On October 31, they went back to the hospital, in the hopes the child would be born on Halloween. While inside their delivery suite, Travis began playing the drums.

"How special to be drumming to his son's heartbeat? The drumming sound is super relaxing and calming to me," said Kourtney. "I heard it my whole pregnancy, I would fall asleep to it."

Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, also made an unexpected appearance at the hospital -- which Kardashian explain definitely wasn't the plan. "My mom? She's not invited," Kourtney recalled, saying Kris told her she just happened to be "in the area" -- a bold faced lie. While initially against having her mother there, Kourtney explained Travis convinced her to let Kris in -- telling her, "If my mom was alive, she would be here. Let your mom come."

As they got closer to midnight on November 1st, the two joked their son didn't "want to be the King of Halloween." He was born right at midnight, as Travis played Frank Sinatra music. The song that was playing when he finally entered the world? "That's Life."

"We were like, what a perfect song," Kourtney recalled in a confessional. "The way that it all happened is just such a reminder that God's timing is everything."

Barker also crashed Kourtney's confessional over FaceTime, adding, "One of the best days of my life. Me and my wife's life."