Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over 'Nasty' Online Comments: 'Why Do People Think It's Okay to Talk About Me?'

"I've never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me," says Jenner of repeated comments about her appearance -- before Kendall explains why she believes the public thinks they're fair game to trash talk.

Kylie Jenner has had it with the haters.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old reality star got caught up in her emotions while speaking with sister Kendall Jenner about some of the online criticism she's received about her appearance.

Specifically, she brought up how haters said she looked "old" while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show -- at which she rocked a flowing, sheer dress she matched with more understated makeup (below).

"It's like a miracle I that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I'm pretty," she told Kendall, explaining that she decided not to wear as much makeup as she usually does to the show. While Kylie felt she's always criticized for wearing too much paint on her face, she felt just as slighted after toning it down.

"Then I go and I don't wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light," she said of some of the photos, which trolls said made her look "old." Added Kylie, "You can look at pictures since I'm 13, I just have these lines but I've had them since I was like a child."

"I hear nasty things about myself all the time," she continued in a confessional. "I don't think it's this particular headline that makes me feel vulnerable or hits me harder. I think it's just after 10+ years, it just gets exhausting."

Kylie told her sister she does get "so numb to people talking about my looks" because it's gone on for so long, but also wanted to know why nobody really defends or why haters believe it's okay to comment on her appearance in the first place.

"I think that's a general thing with my family. We're dehumanized. They don't think that there's any rules with us," said Kendall, who believed trolls couldn't get away with making similar comments about literally anyone else. "But for some reason for us, they don't think we have any feelings," she added.

Kylie went on to say that, despite already dissolving half her lip filler over the last year, she felt like she was having the same conversations on repeat. "It feels like a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it's never gonna change," she said of the backlash, before she broke down in tears.

"Why do people think it's okay to talk about me?" she asked, while crying.

"I've never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me," she then told her sister, acknowledging that she has seem some fans defend her. That defense, however, was always met with someone else saying they're fair game to comment on "because she did it to herself, she f--ked up her face, she has so much surgery."

"Even if I did get so much surgery ... I still don't think It's okay to talk about someone's looks," Kylie told. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13, before I got lip filler. It's so hurtful. I look 'old.' I see it under every post."

Her sister reassured her that she's "never looked younger and you've never looked better," adding that they likely won't ever "change anyone's opinions or minds" on the subject and "sadly" just have "to grow tough skin" to deal with it.

In a confessional, a slightly more confident Kylie said she "cannot let the comments get me down" going forward. While she said "there's only so much someone can take," she vowed to "rise above" because she has "s--t to do."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.